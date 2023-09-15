Viral! Video Satu Kelas Nyanyi Lagu Dear God Direpost Avenged Sevenfold

Unggahan di Instagram Story tersebut sempat disimpan oleh akun Menfess di X @westenthu dan diunggah ke X. Dalam unggahan yang berupa tangkap layar tersebut terlihat Instagram resmi Avenged Sevenfold mengunggah ulang video dari akun TikTok @siti_lathifah_nujumuddin.
Video tersebut memperlihatkan pelajar yang kompak menyanyikan lagu Dear God. Para pelajar tersebut juga memperhatikan proyektor yang berisi lirik lagu yang rilis 16 tahun silam.
Dalam caption video yang diunggah akun TikTok @siti_lathifah_nujumuddin, disebutkan para muridnya sedang belajar Bahasa Inggris menggunakan lagu Dear God. Ia pun mengucapkan terima kasih dan me-mention akun Tiktok Avenged Sevenfold.
“Terima kasih kepada @avengedsevenfold. Lagumu memotivasi murid-muridku untuk belajar bahasa Inggris,” tulis @siti_lathifah_nujumuddin seperti dilihat Medcom.id, Jumat, 15 September 2023.
Berdasarkan pantauan Medcom.id, video viral satu kelas menyanyikan lagu Dear God dari Avenged Sevenfold itu merupakan mahasiswa Politeknik Pariwisata Lombok.
Video tersebut pun kemudian viral di media sosial. Banyak yang memberi respons positif terhadap video itu. Tidak sedikit pula yang merasa nostalgia mendengar salah satu lagu legend yang selalu diputar di warnet ini.
“Lagu kebangsaan di warnet,” balas @Fott***.
“Dear God lagu legend banget dulu tiap ke warnet atau tempat fotocopyan pasti diputer lagu ini,” balas @dis***.
“Pasti gurunya mantan anak warnet,” tulis @bro***.
Lagu Dear God ini sendiri masuk dalam album keempat yang berjudul Avenged Sevenfold. Alih-alih membawakan lagu ini dengan heavy metal yang menjadi gaya mereka, Avenged Sevenfold justru memberi nuansa country pada lagu Dear God.
Bagi Sobat Medcom yang ingin bernostalgia menyanyikan lagu ini, berikut lirik lagu Dear God Avenged Sevenfold:
A lonely road, crossed another cold state line
Miles away from those I love purpose undefined
While I recall all the words you spoke to me
Can't help but wish that I was there
And where I'd love to be, oh yeah
Dear God the only thing I ask of you is
To hold her when I'm not around
When I'm much too far away
We all need that person who can be true to you
But I left her when I found her
And now I wish I'd stayed
'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
I'm missing you again oh no
Once again
There's nothing here for me on this barren road
There's no one here while the city sleeps
And all the shops are closed
Can't help but think of the times I've had with you
Pictures and some memories will have to help me through, oh yeah
Dear God the only thing I ask of you is to hold her when I'm not around
When I'm much too far away
We all need that person who can be true to you
I left her when I found her
And now I wish I'd stayed
'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
I'm missing you again oh no
Once again
Some search, never finding a way
Before long, they waste away
I found you, something told me to stay
I gave in, to selfish ways
And how I miss someone to hold
When hope begins to fade
A lonely road, crossed another cold state line
Miles away from those I love purpose undefined
Dear God the only thing I ask of you is to hold her when I'm not around
When I'm much too far away
We all need the person who can be true to you
I left her when I found her
And now I wish I'd stayed
'Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
I'm missing you again oh no
Once again
