Single terbaru Adele, Easy On Me. Youtube/Adele
Single terbaru Adele, Easy On Me. Youtube/Adele

Cerita di Balik Lagu Easy On Me, Adele Curhat Tentang Perceraian

Hiburan adele musik barat musik internasional single baru Easy On Me
Cindy • 15 Oktober 2021 16:46
Jakarta: Penyanyi asal Inggris, Adele, resmi merilis lagu dan video musik single terbarunya, "Easy on Me". Karya yang lahir setelah enam tahun rehat dari industri musik itu membuat dunia menangis. 
 
Video musik lagu "Easy on Me" menduduki trending nomor 11 di Youtube pada Jumat, 15 Oktober 2021 sore. Sebelumnya, dia merilis tiga albumnya, yakni 19, 21, dan 25. Mengikuti format judul album itu, tahun ini Adele memberi judul albumnya dengan 30
 
Dikutip dari BBC, "Easy On Me" menjelaskan keputusan Adele untuk mengakhiri pernikahannya pada 2019. Video musik "Easy On Me" seperti memperlihatkan masa lalu Adele dan kisah pernikahannya. 

Lirik lagu hingga ekspresi Adele yang ditampilkan dalam video musik itu terdengar dan terlihat sangat emosional, mengharukan. Video itu ditampilkan hitam-putih sebelum sang penyanyi terlihat dengan warna penuh.
 
Pada video itu, awalnya Adele melihat ke luar jendela untuk terakhir kalinya, sebelum melanjutkan perjalanan. Dia pun meninggalkan rumahnya.
 
Kemudian, dia menyetel kaset yang memainkan lagu dalam mobil. Adele melihat ke arah luar jendela mobil sembari mendengarkan alunan lagu. Dia pun merenungkan apa yang menyebabkan dirinya berada di titik saat ini.
 
Adele berkendara dengan mobilnya sambil menyanyikan beberapa bait lirik lagu. Dia seakan meminta kesabaran dan rasa kasih karunia pada dirinya. Lagu terbarunya ini begitu menyentuh.

Lirik lagu terbaru Adele "Easy On Me":

There ain't no gold in this river
That I've been washing my hands in forever
I know there is hope
In these waters
But I can't bring myself to swim
When I am drowning in the silence
Baby, let me in
 
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
 
There ain't room
For a things to change
When we are both so deeply
Stuck in our ways
You can't deny how hard I've tried
I've chang?d who I was
To put you both first
But now I give up
 
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't g?t the chance to
Feel the world around me
Had no time
To choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me
 
I had good intentions
And the highest hopes
But I know right now
It probably doesn't even show
 
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't g?t the chance to
Feel the world around me
Had no time
To choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me.
 
(MBM)



BERITA LAINNYA

