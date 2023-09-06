Hiburan  
Putri Ariani tampil di semifinal AG 2023 dengan membawakan lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
Sudah Tayang, Ini Link Nonton Penampilan Putri Ariani di Semifinal AGT 2023

Muhammad Syahrul Ramadhan • 06 September 2023 10:43
Jakarta: Putri Ariani tampil di babak semifinal America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2023 hari ini Rabu, 6 September 2023. Penampilan Putri sudah dapat ditonton di Indonesia pagi ini.

Putri Ariani Tampil di Semifinal AGT

Putri Ariani melaju ke babak semifinal atau live show AGT 2023 setelah di babak audisi mendapat Golden Buzzer. Putri naik ke panggung AGT 2023 pada 5 September waktu setempat atau 6 September waktu Indonesia.
 
Penampilan Putri ini disiarkan secara langsung di NBC secara live streaming. Meski begitu masyarakat di Indonesia tetap bisa menyaksikan penampilan Putri di YouTube setelah penayangan di NBC.
 
Link Nonton Penampilan Putri Ariani di Semifinal AGT 2023
Link nonton penampilan Putri Ariani di live show dapat dilihat di kanal YouTube NBC. Klik di sini link penampilan Putri Ariani di semifinal AGT 2023.
 

 

Putri Ariani Nyanyikan I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For-U2.

Di babak live show ini Putri Ariani membawakan lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang dipopulerkan oleh band U2. Penyanyi 17 tahun itu tampil mengenakan gaun berwarna emas. Penampilannya diawali dengan sorotan lampu yang mengarah kepadanya dan grand piano. 

Lirik I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For-U2

I have climbed the highest mountains
I have run through the fields
Only to be with you
Only to be with you
 
I have run, I have crawled
I have scaled these city walls
These city walls
Only to be with you
 
But I still haven't found
What I'm looking for
But I still haven't found
What I'm looking for
 
I have kissed honey lips
Felt the healing in her fingertips
It burned like fire
This burning desire
 
I have spoke with the tongue of angels
I have held the hand of a devil
It was warm in the night
I was cold as a stone
 
But I still haven't found
What I'm looking for
But I still haven't found
What I'm looking for
 
I believe in the Kingdom Come
Then all the colours will bleed into one
Bleed into one
But yes, I'm still running
 
You broke the bonds and you loosed the chains
Carried the cross of my shame
Of my shame
You know I believe it
 
But I still haven't found
What I'm looking for
But I still haven't found
What I'm looking for
But I still haven't found
What I'm looking for
But I still haven't found
What I'm looking for.
 
 
 
(RUL)




