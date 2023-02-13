Daftar Lengkap Pemenang BRIT Awards 2023, Harry Styles Mendominasi





Ajang penghargaan musik internasional BRIT Awards 2023 telah diselenggarakan di O2 Arena, London, pada Sabtu, 11 Februari 2023, waktu Inggris. Lebih dari 50 musisi dinominasikan dalam ajang ajang tersebut, namun Harry Styles menjadi bintangnya.Harry Styles menjadi yang paling banyak membawa pulang piala dalam ajang tersebut dengan empat piala. Keempat kategori yang dimenangkan Harry Styles yaitu Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, dan Pop/R&B.Album Styles yang bertajuk Harry's House memenangkan Album of the Year, sementara kategori Song of the Year ia menangkan lewat lagu "As It Was".Prestasi Harry Styles diikuti oleh Beyonce dan Wet Leg yang sama-sama memenangkan dua penghargaan. Beyonce membawa pulang piala Best International Artist dan International Song of the Year, sedangkan Wet Leg dinobatkan sebagai Best Group dan Best New Artist.Harry Styles - Harry's HouseHarry StylesHarry Styles - As It WasWet LegBeyonceFontaines DCBeyonce - Break My SoulWet LegFloThe 1975Becky HillAitchHarry StylesDavid GuettaKid Harpoon