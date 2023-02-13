Hiburan  
Harry Styles mendominasi Brit Awards 2023 (Foto: instagram)
Harry Styles mendominasi Brit Awards 2023 (Foto: instagram)

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang BRIT Awards 2023, Harry Styles Mendominasi

Medcom • 13 Februari 2023 11:44
Jakarta: Ajang penghargaan musik internasional BRIT Awards 2023 telah diselenggarakan di O2 Arena, London, pada Sabtu, 11 Februari 2023, waktu Inggris. Lebih dari 50 musisi dinominasikan dalam ajang ajang tersebut, namun Harry Styles menjadi bintangnya.
 
Harry Styles menjadi yang paling banyak membawa pulang piala dalam ajang tersebut dengan empat piala. Keempat kategori yang dimenangkan Harry Styles yaitu Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, dan Pop/R&B.
 
Album Styles yang bertajuk Harry's House memenangkan Album of the Year, sementara kategori Song of the Year ia menangkan lewat lagu "As It Was".

Prestasi Harry Styles diikuti oleh Beyonce dan Wet Leg yang sama-sama memenangkan dua penghargaan. Beyonce membawa pulang piala Best International Artist dan International Song of the Year, sedangkan Wet Leg dinobatkan sebagai Best Group dan Best New Artist.
 
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang BRIT Awards 2023.
 
Album of the Year
Harry Styles - Harry's House
 
Artist of the Year
Harry Styles
 
Song of the Year
Harry Styles - As It Was
 
Best Group
Wet Leg
 
Best International Artist
Beyonce
 
Best International Group
Fontaines DC
 
International Song of the Year
Beyonce - Break My Soul
 
Best New Artist
Wet Leg
 
Rising Star
Flo
 
Best Alternative/Rock
The 1975
 
Best Dance
Becky Hill
 
Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime
Aitch
 
Pop/R&B
Harry Styles
 
Producer of the Year
David Guetta
 
Songwriter of the Year
Kid Harpoon
 
(Nicholas Timothy Suteja)
 
 
 
(ELG)




