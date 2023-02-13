Daftar Lengkap Pemenang BRIT Awards 2023, Harry Styles Mendominasi

Harry Styles menjadi yang paling banyak membawa pulang piala dalam ajang tersebut dengan empat piala. Keempat kategori yang dimenangkan Harry Styles yaitu Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, dan Pop/R&B.
Album Styles yang bertajuk Harry's House memenangkan Album of the Year, sementara kategori Song of the Year ia menangkan lewat lagu "As It Was".
Prestasi Harry Styles diikuti oleh Beyonce dan Wet Leg yang sama-sama memenangkan dua penghargaan. Beyonce membawa pulang piala Best International Artist dan International Song of the Year, sedangkan Wet Leg dinobatkan sebagai Best Group dan Best New Artist.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang BRIT Awards 2023.
Album of the Year
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Artist of the Year
Harry Styles
Song of the Year
Harry Styles - As It Was
Best Group
Wet Leg
Best International Artist
Beyonce
Best International Group
Fontaines DC
International Song of the Year
Beyonce - Break My Soul
Best New Artist
Wet Leg
Rising Star
Flo
Best Alternative/Rock
The 1975
Best Dance
Becky Hill
Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime
Aitch
Pop/R&B
Harry Styles
Producer of the Year
David Guetta
Songwriter of the Year
Kid Harpoon
(Nicholas Timothy Suteja)