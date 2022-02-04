Nominasi BAFTA 2022 Diumumkan, Dune Masuk 11 kategori

Anehnya, film yang diadaptasi dari novel Frank Herbert itu tidak mendapat nominasi dalam kategori sutradara terbaik. Dune bersaing dalam kategori film terbaik dengan Belfast, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza dan The Power of the Dog.
Beberapa kejutan dalam nominasi seperti absennya film tick, tick... BOOM!, yang sebelumnya dipuja-puja oleh warganet karena akting dari Andrew Garfield. Kristen Stewart gagal mendapat nominasi di kategori aktris pemeran utama terbaik di atas perannya sebagai Princess Diana di film Spencer.
Penghargaan BAFTA sendiri akan digelar pada tanggal 13 Maret 2022 di Royal Albert Hall di London, Inggris. Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi BAFTA 2022:
Best Film
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Best Director
Aleem Khan, "After Love"
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
Audrey Diwan, "Happening"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Julia Ducournau, "Titane"
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Adeel Akhtar, "Ali & Ava"
Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don’t Look Up"
Stephen Graham, "Boiling Point"
Will Smith, "King Richard"
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"
Emilia Jones, "CODA"
Renate Reinsv, "The Worst Person in the World"
Joanna Scanlan, "After Love"
Tessa Thompson, "Passing"
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mike Faist, "West Side Story"
Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Woody Norman, "C’mon C’mon"
Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"
Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Ann Dowd, "Mass"
Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
Ruth Negga, "Passing"
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder, "CODA"
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"
Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Best Original Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"
Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Adam McKay, "Don’t Look Up"
Zach Baylin, "King Richard"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Best Animated Film
"Encanto"
"Flee"
"Luca"
"The Mitchells vs the Machines"
Best Documentary
"Becoming Cousteau"
"Cow"
"Flee"
"The Rescue"
"Summer of Soul"
Best Film Not in the English Language
"Drive My Car"
"The Hand of God"
"Parallel Mothers"
"Petite Maman"
"The Worst Person in the World"
Best Casting
"Boiling Point"
"Dune"
"The Hand of God"
"King Richard"
"West Side Story"
