Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021

Ajang penghargaan Golden Globe Award 2021 telah digelar untuk ke-79 kali, pada Minggu, 9 Januari 2022, waktu bagian Amerika Serikat. Deretan para pemenangnya pun telah diumumkan, berdasarkan kategori masing-masing.Golden Globe Awards sendiri diadakan secara tertutup untuk tahun ini, karena situasi pandemi covid-19. Sehingga, pengumuman pemenang tersebut diumumkan melalui media sosial dan website resmi Golden Globe Awards.Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globes Award ke-79.Best Motion Picture - Drama: The Power of the DogBest Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: West Side StoryBest Motion Picture - Foreign Language: Drive My Car - JepangBest Director - Motion Picture: Jane Campion - The Power of the DogBest Screenplay - Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh - BelfastBest Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Nicole Kidman - Being the RicardosBest Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Will Smith - King RichardBest Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler - West Side StoryBest Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose - West Side StoryBest Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog