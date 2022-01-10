Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021

Golden Globe Awards sendiri diadakan secara tertutup untuk tahun ini, karena situasi pandemi covid-19. Sehingga, pengumuman pemenang tersebut diumumkan melalui media sosial dan website resmi Golden Globe Awards.
Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globes Award ke-79.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Best Motion Picture - Drama: The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: West Side Story
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language: Drive My Car - Jepang
Best Director - Motion Picture: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Will Smith - King Richard
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Halaman Selanjutnya
Best Motion Picture - Animated:…
Best Motion Picture - Animated:…