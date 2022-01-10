Hiburan  
Piala Golden Globe Awards (Foto: goldenglobes.com)
Piala Golden Globe Awards (Foto: goldenglobes.com)

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globes Award 2021

Hiburan golden globe awards Golden Globe Awards 2021
Sunnaholomi Halakrispen • 10 Januari 2022 12:48
Jakarta: Ajang penghargaan Golden Globe Award 2021 telah digelar untuk ke-79 kali, pada Minggu, 9 Januari 2022, waktu bagian Amerika Serikat. Deretan para pemenangnya pun telah diumumkan, berdasarkan kategori masing-masing.
 
Golden Globe Awards sendiri diadakan secara tertutup untuk tahun ini, karena situasi pandemi covid-19. Sehingga, pengumuman pemenang tersebut diumumkan melalui media sosial dan website resmi Golden Globe Awards.
 
Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globes Award ke-79.

Best Motion Picture - Drama: The Power of the Dog
 
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: West Side Story
 
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language: Drive My Car - Jepang
 
Best Director - Motion Picture: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
 
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Will Smith - King Richard
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
 
 
