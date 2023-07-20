Hiburan  
Blue Dragon Series Awards. Foto: Soompi
Blue Dragon Series Awards. Foto: Soompi

Daftar Pemenang Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023

Fatha Annisa • 20 Juli 2023 13:22
Jakarta: Blue Dragon Series Awards 2023 baru saja digelar di Paradise City Incheon, pada Rabu, 19 Juli 2023. Serial drama korea ‘The Glory’ berhasil membawa pulang sejumlah piala. 
 
Blue Dragon Series Awards adalah ajang penghargaan tahunan untuk mengapresiasi drama dan variety show yang diproduksi oleh layanan streaming, bukan jaringan televisi. Tahun ini, acara ini dipandu oleh YoonA SNSD dan Jun Hyun Moo. 
 
Drama populer ‘The Glory’ menyabet penghargaan dari beberapa kategori. Song Hye Kyo meraih penghargaan utama atau Daesang atas aktingnya dalam drama tersebut. Serta, Lim Ji Yeon menjadi pemeran pendukung perempuan terbaik berkat perannya sebagai Park Yeon Jin dalam "The Glory". 
 
 
Baca: YoonA dan Junho Ciuman di Episode Baru ‘King the Land’, Rating Langsung Meroket

 
Lebih lengkapnya, berikut daftar pemenang Blue Dragon Awards 2023: 

Drama

  1. Daesang (Grand Prize): Song Hye Kyo  (The Glory)
  2. Best Drama: Big Bet
  3. Best Actor: Ha Jung Woo (Narco-Saints)
  4. Best Actress: Suzy (Anna)
  5. Best Supporting Actor: Lee Dong Hwi (Big Bet)
  6. Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji Yeon (The Glory)
  7. Best Rookie Actor: Park Ji Hoon (Weak Hero Class 1)
  8. Best Rookie Actress: Shin Ye Eun (Revenge of Others)
  9. OST Popularity Award: DKZ's Jaechan's (Our Season)
  10. Why Not Award: Choi Hyun Wook (Weak Hero Class 1)

Variety

  1. Best Variety Program: Siren: Survive the Island
  2. Best Male Entertainer: Yoo Jae Suk (PLAYou Level Up)
  3. Best Female Entertainer: Joo Hyun Young (SNL Korea)
  4. Best Rookie Male Entertainer: Dex (Bloody Game 2)
  5. Best Rookie Female Entertainer: Kim Ah Young (SNL Korea)
  6. TIRTIR Popularity Award: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, DKZ's Jaechan, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Yeon Koung.

 
Jangan lut ikuti update berita lainnya dan follow akun google news Medcom.id

(SUR)




