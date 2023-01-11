Daftar Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2023

Serial House of the Dragon berhasil menjadi pemenang dalam kategori Best Television Series - Drama dan Abbott Elementary sebagai Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
Sementara itu aktor Ke Huy Quan berhasil membawa pulang piala Golden Globe Award dalam kategori Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture dalam film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Bukan hanya itu saja, banyak pemenang dari berbagai kategori yang disajikan dalam Golden Globe Award 2023.
Berikut daftar lengkapnya:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
Best Director - Motion Picture
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Cate Blanchett - Tar
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Austin Butler - Elvis
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Naatu Naatu (Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj) - RRR
Best Television Series - Drama
House of the Dragon
Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Best Television Actor - Drama Series
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
Best Television Actress - Drama Series
Zendaya - Euphoria
Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Supporting Actor - Television Series
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress - Television Series
Julia Garner - Ozark
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The White Lotus
Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Evan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
(Raja Alif Adhi Budoyo)