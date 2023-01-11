Daftar Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2023





Ajang penghargaan bergengsi, Golden Globe Awards 2023 yang ke-81 telah digelar di the Beverly Hilton pada Selasa, 10 Januari 2022 malam waktu Los Angeles.Serial House of the Dragon berhasil menjadi pemenang dalam kategori Best Television Series - Drama dan Abbott Elementary sebagai Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.Sementara itu aktor Ke Huy Quan berhasil membawa pulang piala Golden Globe Award dalam kategori Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture dalam film Everything Everywhere All at Once.Bukan hanya itu saja, banyak pemenang dari berbagai kategori yang disajikan dalam Golden Globe Award 2023.Berikut daftar lengkapnya:The FabelmansThe Banshees of InisherinArgentina, 1985 - ArgentinaSteven Spielberg - The FabelmansThe Banshees of InisherinCate Blanchett - TarAustin Butler - ElvisMichelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at OnceColin Farrell - The Banshees of InisherinAngela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverKe Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at OnceGuillermo del Toro's PinocchioJustin Hurwitz - BabylonNaatu Naatu (Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj) - RRRHouse of the DragonAbbott ElementaryKevin Costner - YellowstoneZendaya - EuphoriaQuinta Brunson - Abbott ElementaryJeremy Allen White - The BearTyler James Williams - Abbott ElementaryJulia Garner - OzarkThe White LotusEvan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story