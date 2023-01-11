Hiburan  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • inibaru.id
  • podme.id
Golden Globe Awadrs (Foto: gettyimages)
Golden Globe Awadrs (Foto: gettyimages)

Daftar Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2023

Medcom • 11 Januari 2023 12:51
Jakarta: Ajang penghargaan bergengsi, Golden Globe Awards 2023 yang ke-81 telah digelar di the Beverly Hilton pada Selasa, 10 Januari 2022 malam waktu Los Angeles.
 
Serial House of the Dragon berhasil menjadi pemenang dalam kategori Best Television Series - Drama dan Abbott Elementary sebagai Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
 
Sementara itu aktor Ke Huy Quan berhasil membawa pulang piala Golden Globe Award dalam kategori Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture dalam film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Bukan hanya itu saja, banyak pemenang dari berbagai kategori yang disajikan dalam Golden Globe Award 2023.
 
Berikut daftar lengkapnya:
 
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Fabelmans
 
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin
 
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
 
Best Director - Motion Picture
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
 
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
The Banshees of Inisherin
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Cate Blanchett - Tar
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Austin Butler - Elvis
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
 
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
 
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
 
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
 
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Naatu Naatu (Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj) - RRR
 
Best Television Series - Drama
House of the Dragon
 
Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy
Abbott Elementary
 
Best Television Actor - Drama Series
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
 
Best Television Actress - Drama Series
Zendaya - Euphoria
 
Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
 
Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
 
Best Supporting Actor - Television Series
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
 
Best Supporting Actress - Television Series
Julia Garner - Ozark
 
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The White Lotus
 
Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Evan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
 
(Raja Alif Adhi Budoyo)
 

 
 
(ELG)




LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Michelle Yeoh menang sebagai aktris terbaik dalam Golden Globe 2023 setelah berkarier selama 40 tahun. (Foto: Dok. Instagram WSJ. Magazine/@wsjmag)

Dress Cantik Michelle Yeoh, Si Pemenang Aktris Terbaik dalam Golden Globe 2023

Golden Globe 2023 Nobatkan Michelle Yeoh Jadi Aktris Terbaik

Andrew Garfield Sabet Piala Golden Globe Awards Pertama

BERITA LAINNYA

Ini Mekanisme Registrasi Akun SNPMB 2023 untuk Siswa
Pendidikan

Ini Mekanisme Registrasi Akun SNPMB 2023 untuk Siswa

Putri Candrawathi Takut Tak Dicintai Ferdy Sambo Lagi
Nasional

Putri Candrawathi Takut Tak Dicintai Ferdy Sambo Lagi

Dua Kali Berturut-turut, Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan Adam Malik
Internasional

Dua Kali Berturut-turut, Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan Adam Malik

Awas! Punya Tunggakan Utang dan Kredit Macet, Simpanan di Bank Tidak Dijamin LPS
Ekonomi

Awas! Punya Tunggakan Utang dan Kredit Macet, Simpanan di Bank Tidak Dijamin LPS

2 Februari, Samsung Gelar Acara Tahunan Galaxy Unpacked, Bakal Rilis Apa?
Teknologi

2 Februari, Samsung Gelar Acara Tahunan Galaxy Unpacked, Bakal Rilis Apa?

Jadwal dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Bola Malam Ini: Southampton vs Man City, Milan vs Torino
Olahraga

Jadwal dan Link Live Streaming Bola Malam Ini: Southampton vs Man City, Milan vs Torino

Otoproject Punya Aksesoris Kijang Innova Zenix, Bisa Tambah Fitur
Otomotif

Otoproject Punya Aksesoris Kijang Innova Zenix, Bisa Tambah Fitur

Penyebab Ferry Irawan dan Venna Melinda Ribut Sebelum Ada KDRT
Hiburan

Penyebab Ferry Irawan dan Venna Melinda Ribut Sebelum Ada KDRT

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?
Properti

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif
Peringatan!