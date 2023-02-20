Film Jerman tersebut dinobatkan sebagai film terbaik dalam BAFTA tahun ini. Selain itu, film ini juga memenangkan nominasi Best Director untuk Edward Berger dan Best Adapted Screenplay.
"Kami diberkati dengan begitu banyak nominasi dan memenangkan ini sungguh luar biasa," ucap sang produser, Malte Grunert, kala menerima piala di atas panggung.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang BAFTA Awards 2023.
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Best Director
Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Best Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin Mcdonagh
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Best Outstanding British Film
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Animated Film
Guilermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Documentary
Navalny
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend
Best Editing
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers
Best Production Design
Babylon - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
EE Rising Star
Emma Mackey
Best Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, or Producer
Aftersun - Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
Best Casting
Elvis - Nikki Barrettt, Denise Chamia
Best Make Up & Hair
Elvis - Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Best Costume Design
Elvis - Catherine Martin
Best Special Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way Of Water - Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
Best Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front - Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
Best British Short Animation
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse - Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella
Best British Short Film
An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley, Ross White
Best Film Not In the English Language
All Quiet On The Western Front
(Nicholas Timothy Suteja)