Hiburan  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • inibaru.id
  • podme.id
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang BAFTA Awards 2023 (Foto: gettyimages)
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang BAFTA Awards 2023 (Foto: gettyimages)

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang BAFTA Awards 2023

Medcom • 20 Februari 2023 10:51
Jakarta: British Academy Film Awards yang diselenggarakan British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) telah digelar di Royal Festival Hall di London, Inggris, pada Minggu, 19 Februari 2023. Film perang berjudul All Quiet on the Western Front mendominasi dengan membawa pulang tujuh piala.
 
Film Jerman tersebut dinobatkan sebagai film terbaik dalam BAFTA tahun ini. Selain itu, film ini juga memenangkan nominasi Best Director untuk Edward Berger dan Best Adapted Screenplay.
 
"Kami diberkati dengan begitu banyak nominasi dan memenangkan ini sungguh luar biasa," ucap sang produser, Malte Grunert, kala menerima piala di atas panggung.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang BAFTA Awards 2023.


Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Best Director
Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
 
Best Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett - Tár
 
Best Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
 
Best Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
 
Best Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
 
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin Mcdonagh
 
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
 
Best Outstanding British Film
The Banshees of Inisherin
 
Best Animated Film
Guilermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
 
Best Documentary
Navalny
 
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend
 
Best Editing
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers
 
Best Production Design
Babylon - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
 
EE Rising Star
Emma Mackey
 
Best Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, or Producer
Aftersun - Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
 
Best Casting
Elvis - Nikki Barrettt, Denise Chamia
 
Best Make Up & Hair
Elvis - Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
 
Best Costume Design
Elvis - Catherine Martin
 
Best Special Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way Of Water - Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
 
Best Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front - Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
 
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
 
Best British Short Animation
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse - Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella
 
Best British Short Film
An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley, Ross White
 
Best Film Not In the English Language
All Quiet On The Western Front
 
(Nicholas Timothy Suteja)    
 

 
 
(ELG)




LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Emma tampil elegan dalam balutan tulle hitam putih rancangan Oscar de la Renta. (Foto: Dok. Instagram/@dramaticallycrushing)

7 Gaun Terbaik di Ajang British Academy Film Awards 2022

Nominasi BAFTA 2022 Diumumkan, Dune Masuk 11 kategori

Spider-Man: No Way Home Gagal Masuk Nominasi BAFTA 2022, Ini Alasannya

BERITA LAINNYA

Nah Lho! Gara-gara Serang Kiper Arsenal, Suporter Tottenham Dihukum Berat
Olahraga

Nah Lho! Gara-gara Serang Kiper Arsenal, Suporter Tottenham Dihukum Berat

Korut Luncurkan 2 Rudal, Ancam Ubah Pasifik Menjadi 'Lapangan Tembak'
Internasional

Korut Luncurkan 2 Rudal, Ancam Ubah Pasifik Menjadi 'Lapangan Tembak'

DFSK Gelora E Dijadiin Ambulans, Gandeng Karoseri Khusus
Otomotif

DFSK Gelora E Dijadiin Ambulans, Gandeng Karoseri Khusus

Menkes: 90% Kanker Bisa Dikendalikan dengan Deteksi Dini
Nasional

Menkes: 90% Kanker Bisa Dikendalikan dengan Deteksi Dini

Murah Lagi, <i>Buyback</i> Emas Antam Turun Tipis Banget
Ekonomi

Murah Lagi, Buyback Emas Antam Turun Tipis Banget

Alumni MSIB Lebih Cepat Dapat Kerja, Waktu Tunggu di Bawah Rata-Rata Nasional
Pendidikan

Alumni MSIB Lebih Cepat Dapat Kerja, Waktu Tunggu di Bawah Rata-Rata Nasional

Pembuat Game Detroit: Become Human Resmi Dibeli NetEase Tiongkok
Teknologi

Pembuat Game Detroit: Become Human Resmi Dibeli NetEase Tiongkok

Pengumuman! Thariq Halilintar Resmi Putus dari Fuji
Hiburan

Pengumuman! Thariq Halilintar Resmi Putus dari Fuji

Sabar Ya, Penyesuaian Harga Rumah Subsidi Masih Proses
Properti

Sabar Ya, Penyesuaian Harga Rumah Subsidi Masih Proses

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif
Peringatan!