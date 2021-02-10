Perempuan Tanah Jahanam Gagal Tembus Nominasi Oscar 2021

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Indonesia mengirimkan film "Perempuan Tanah Jahanam" atau "Impetigore" dalam judul bahasa Inggris, ke dalam seleksi film kategori International Feature Film dalam ajang Piala Oscar 2021. Namun, film besutan Joko Anwar itu belum berhasil menembus nominasi.Kabar ini diketahui setelah pihak The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) merilis daftar film yang lolos tahap awal penjurian dalam sembilan kategori.Adapun untuk kategori International Feature Film, terdapat 15 film yang lolos untuk kemudian dilakukan voting lanjutan oleh para juri, untuk menentukan siapa saja yang lolos sebagai nominee akhir.Selain itu, pihak AMPAS juga merilis film yang masuk kategori dokumenter, dan kategori original score. Sama seperti kategori International Feature Film, para juri masih harus menyeleksi daftar film di bawah ini untuk mendapatkan nominee akhir.Malam anugerah Academy Awards atau kita kenal dengan Piala Oscar akan digelar pada 25 April 2021.Berikut daftar lengkapnya:Bosnia dan Herzegovina - “Quo Vadis, Aida?”Chile - “The Mole Agent”Republik Ceko - “Charlatan”Denmark - “Another Round”Perancis - “Two of Us”Guatemala - “La Llorona”Hong Kong - “Better Days”Iran - “Sun Children”Ivory Coast - “Night of the Kings”Meksiko - “I’m No Longer Here”Norwegia - “Hope”Romania - “Collective”Russia - “Dear Comrades!”Taiwan - “A Sun”Tunisia - “The Man Who Sold His Skin”“All In: The Fight for Democracy”“Boys State”“Collective”“Crip Camp”“Dick Johnson Is Dead”“Gunda”“MLK/FBI”“The Mole Agent”“My Octopus Teacher”“Notturno”“The Painter and the Thief”“76 Days”“Time”“The Truffle Hunters”“Welcome to Chechnya”“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”“Call Center Blues”“Colette”“A Concerto Is a Conversation”“Do Not Split”“Hunger Ward”“Hysterical Girl”“A Love Song for Latasha”“The Speed Cubers”“What Would Sophia Loren Do?”“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”“Emma”“The Glorias”“Hillbilly Elegy”“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”“The Little Things”“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”“Mank”“One Night in Miami...”“Pinocchio”“Ammonite”“Blizzard of Souls”“Da 5 Bloods”“The Invisible Man”“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”“The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”“The Little Things”“Mank”“The Midnight Sky”“Minari”“Mulan”“News of the World”“Soul”“Tenet”“The Trial of the Chicago 7”“Turntables” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy”“See What You’ve Done” from “Belly of the Beast”“Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”“Never Break” from “Giving Voice”“Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”“Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”“Rain Song” from “Minari”“Show Me Your Soul” from “Mr. Soul!”“Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan”“Free” from “The One and Only Ivan”“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami...”“Green” from “Sound of Metal”“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”“Burrow”“Genius Loci”“If Anything Happens I Love You”“Kapaemahu”“Opera”“Out”“The Snail and the Whale”“To Gerard”“Traces”“Yes-People”“Bittu”“Da Yie”“Feeling Through”“The Human Voice”“The Kicksled Choir”“The Letter Room”“The Present”“Two Distant Strangers”“The Van”“White Eye”“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”“Bloodshot”“Love and Monsters”“Mank”“The Midnight Sky”“Mulan”“The One and Only Ivan”“Soul”“Tenet”“Welcome to Chechnya”(ASA)