During the meeting, Albanese expressed Australia’s support for the people of Ukraine and the defence of their homeland.
During the visit, Albanese also saw first-hand some of the devastation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"Russia’s brutal invasion is a gross violation of international law. I saw first-hand the devastation and trauma it has inflicted on the people of Ukraine. My visit to Kyiv and recent visits by other world leaders sends a clear message that democratic nations like Australia will stand side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in their time of need," Albanese said in a press release on Monday.
"I sincerely thank President Zelenskyy, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Australian Defence Force for ensuring the safety of my visit. President Zelenskyy’s leadership has rallied the Ukrainian people to defend their country and inspired the world to support humanity and freedom. The road ahead is hard but I am confident Ukraine will prevail," Albanese stated.
Following President Zelenskyy’s request for further support, Australia will provide the following new package of assistance to Ukraine:
- A$99.5 million in military assistance, including 14 armoured personnel carriers, 20 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles and other military equipment supplied by Australia’s defence industry, and a contribution to NATO’s Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package Trust Fund. This brings Australia’s total military assistance to Ukraine to approximately A$388 million.
- A$8.7 million (US$6 million) to assist Ukraine’s Border Guard Service to upgrade border management equipment, improve cyber security and enhance border operations in the field.
- Duty free access for Ukrainian imports to Australia, complementing similar trade measures taken by our partners, including the UK and the EU.
- Australia will intervene at the International Court of Justice in support of Ukraine in its case against Russia.
- Targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 16 additional Russian ministers and oligarchs.
- Australia will prohibit imports of Russian gold to reduce Russia’s ability to fund its war, joining with partners, including Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and United States.
Australia is the largest non-NATO contributor to Ukraine in the defence of their homeland.