UK Pledges £160 million to Speed Up Global Vaccine Development

London: The United Kingdom (UK) is set to pledge £160 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to speed up vaccine development.
COVID-19 has shown vaccines are the way out of pandemics, saving millions of lives and restoring cherished freedoms.
The funding announced by the UK will support CEPI’s drive to accelerate the development of vaccines for the deadliest infectious diseases, like COVID-19, and enable equitable access to these vaccines globally.
The announcement comes ahead of the UK government hosting the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit on 7 to 8 March in London.
The event aims to raise funds for CEPI’s goal, backed by the UK during our G7 presidency last year, to cut the time it takes to develop new vaccines to 100 days, including ‘variant-proof’ vaccines that will work against multiple future COVID-19 variants.
The UK has supported CEPI since its inception and has provided £276 million for the organisation’s life-saving work since 2018.
"UK scientists and researchers have led the way in developing vaccines to tackle COVID-19, which have saved millions of lives around the world and are key to restoring our freedoms," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a press release on Thursday.
"The UK is hosting this important summit, providing £160 million in funding to CEPI, which will cut vaccine development times and boost vaccine manufacturing in low- and middle-income countries. I urge other potential donors to step up and fund this vital work to help us avoid future pandemics, save millions of lives and prevent trillions in economic damage," she said.
The Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit will bring together influential leaders from the world of science and health. The event will host a range of speakers in-person and virtually, including Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, and Dame Sarah Gilbert who developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.