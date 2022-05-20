Japan Provides Emergency Grant Aid for Sri Lanka

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 3 million for Sri Lanka in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation to provide medicine and food."This Emergency Grant Aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance activities delivering medicine through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and food through the World Food Programme (WFP), for the people of Sri Lanka affected by the deteriorating humanitarian situation," the Foreign Ministry of Japan said in a media release on Frdiay."Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to overcoming the hardship faced by the people of Sri Lanka, with whom Japan has long-standing and amicable relations," it stated.Last week, United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on the authorities in Sri Lanka to prevent further violence, and urged restraint and meaningful dialogue to address the grievances of the population amid the severe economic crisis in the country."I condemn all violence and call on the authorities to independently, thoroughly and transparently investigate all attacks that have occurred," she said in a statement on May 10."It is crucial to ensure that those found responsible, including those inciting or organising violence, are held to account," she added.