UNICEF Concerned for Children as Typhoon Strikes Philippines

Manila: Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) is expected to make landfall today in the Philippines.
"UNICEF expresses deep concern for children and families at risk and re-affirms its commitment and readiness to provide support to the Philippine Government to reach vulnerable populations," said the UN agency in a press release on Thursday.
UNICEF is working in possible affected areas of Samar, Northern Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, and Catanduanes with health, nutrition, WASH, child protection and education interventions," it stated.
According to UNICEF, almost 16 million Filipinos are facing threats including strong winds, heavy rains, flooding, landslides, displacement and risk loss to life, home, livelihood and agriculture.
Around 700,000 of them are vulnerable children.
"Children suffer the most during emergencies. While the threat of COVID-19 still looms, the typhoon puts children at risk of another setback that may further upend their lives. UNICEF remains ready upon the request of the Philippine Government and has prepositioned emergency supplies for about 25,000 people to respond to their needs for safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, nutrition, education and child protection," it explained.
"UNICEF is also ready to distribute supplies on short notice and activate partners for more emergency supplies for immediate distribution," it concluded.