NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
Various leading Japanese companies based in the Philippines have donated relief money. (Photo: Medcom.id)
Various leading Japanese companies based in the Philippines have donated relief money. (Photo: Medcom.id)

Japan Govt, Businesses Team Up to Support Philippines's Typhoon Relief Efforts

English united nations philippines Japan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 February 2022 14:51
Manila: The Government of Japan and Japanese businesses have teamed up to support the Philippines’ Typhoon Odette relief efforts to respond to immediate needs and help in livelihood recovery in affected areas.
 
Announced on January 14, the Japanese government’s emergency grant aid of USD 13 million (approximately PHP 663 million) will provide support through multiple international organizations in their implementation of humanitarian assistance for survivors in central and southern parts of the Philippines.
 
Said aid is granted to international organizations, which include: the WFP, UNICEF, IFRC, UNHCR, UNOCHA and IOM. These organizations shall focus on different areas of assistance such as food, shelter, non-food items, health, and water and sanitation.

Prior to this, the Japanese government initially provided relief goods and supplies through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 23. 
 
Relief goods and supplies were distributed in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
 
In addition to the assistance provided by the Japanese government, various leading Japanese companies based in the Philippines have donated relief money and supplies to contribute to efforts of the Philippines government and help uplift the lives of our Filipino friends.
 
Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko expressed appreciation for the solidarity of Japanese companies, with hopes that this support will help in their immediate recovery. 
 
He also highlighted that, on top of the long-standing amicable relations between our two countries, our shared adversity and empathy are strong motivations to provide assistance. 
 
"As nations prone to natural disasters, Japan and the Philippines have shared experiences with calamities like Typhoon Odette. We strongly sympathize with the situation faced by the victims and hope that the assistance of the Japanese community will be a catalyst for recovery. Japan will remain steadfast in our commitment to support the Philippines during this most difficult time," he said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Similarly, Matsunaga Keiichi, President of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines, Inc.(JCCIPI), shared his sympathies to victims of the typhoon and their families. 
 
Signifying the unwavering support of Japanese companies to help the devastated communities for early recovery, he expressed hope that the assistance will help meet the needs of people and businesses in affected areas. 
 
"We are the staunchest supporters of the Philippines with greater opportunities and possibilities, and we will continue to be reliable and trustworthy business partners in the years to come," he stated.
 
(WAH)
