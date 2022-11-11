English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ASEAN (Photo: asean.org)
ASEAN (Photo: asean.org)

Timor Leste Gets Nod to Be ASEAN Member

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 November 2022 16:00
Jakarta: Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders have agreed to support Timor Leste's bid to be the 11th member of the regional bloc.
 
The announcement was made during the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.
 
The decision was taken after considering the outcomes of the Fact-Finding Missions to Timor Leste conducted by the ASEAN Political-Security Community, the ASEAN Economic Community and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The leaders agreed to formalize an objective criteria-based Roadmap for Timor Leste's full membership including based on the milestones identified in the reports of the Fact-Finding Misisons conducted by three ASEAN Community pillars.
 
The ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) was tasked to formulate the Roadmap and report to the 42nd ASEAN Summit for Adoption.
 
"All ASEAN member states and external partners shall fully support Timor-Leste to achieve the milestones through the provision of capacity building assistance and any other necessary and relevant support for its full membership in ASEAN," the ASEAN leaders said in a statement on Friday.
 
Timor Leste was granted an observer status and allowed to participate in all ASEAN Meetings including at the Summit plenaries.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Attends Opening Ceremony of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits

Indonesia Highlights Need for Developing Safe, Peaceful ASEAN

Ukraine Eyeing Closer Cooperation with ASEAN

BACA JUGA
ADB Committed to Supporting Women-Owned Businesses in Vietnam

ADB Committed to Supporting Women-Owned Businesses in Vietnam

English
vietnam
President Jokowi Attends Opening Ceremony of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits

President Jokowi Attends Opening Ceremony of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits

English
president joko widodo
Electric Mobility Transition Feasible in Developing Countries: World Bank

Electric Mobility Transition Feasible in Developing Countries: World Bank

English
electric vehicle
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Vespa GTV 300 Kombinasi Sejarah, Tenaga, & Modern
Otomotif

Vespa GTV 300 Kombinasi Sejarah, Tenaga, & Modern

Surya Paloh: Sekarang Bola Ada di Presiden Jokowi
Nasional

Surya Paloh: Sekarang Bola Ada di Presiden Jokowi

Timor Leste Dapat Dukungan Untuk Bergabung dengan ASEAN
Internasional

Timor Leste Dapat Dukungan Untuk Bergabung dengan ASEAN

Teten Usul OJK Ikut Awasi Koperasi dalam RUU PPSK
Ekonomi

Teten Usul OJK Ikut Awasi Koperasi dalam RUU PPSK

Kenalan Sama Tokoh-Tokoh Pahlawan di Uang Rupiah Kertas Baru, Yuk!
Pendidikan

Kenalan Sama Tokoh-Tokoh Pahlawan di Uang Rupiah Kertas Baru, Yuk!

Hasil NBA: Heat Perlu OT untuk Bekuk Hornets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Heat Perlu OT untuk Bekuk Hornets

Mario Teguh Bantah Terlibat Penipuan Net89, Klaim Hanya Beri Edukasi
Hiburan

Mario Teguh Bantah Terlibat Penipuan Net89, Klaim Hanya Beri Edukasi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!