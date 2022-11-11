Timor Leste Gets Nod to Be ASEAN Member

The announcement was made during the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.
The decision was taken after considering the outcomes of the Fact-Finding Missions to Timor Leste conducted by the ASEAN Political-Security Community, the ASEAN Economic Community and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The leaders agreed to formalize an objective criteria-based Roadmap for Timor Leste's full membership including based on the milestones identified in the reports of the Fact-Finding Misisons conducted by three ASEAN Community pillars.
The ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) was tasked to formulate the Roadmap and report to the 42nd ASEAN Summit for Adoption.
"All ASEAN member states and external partners shall fully support Timor-Leste to achieve the milestones through the provision of capacity building assistance and any other necessary and relevant support for its full membership in ASEAN," the ASEAN leaders said in a statement on Friday.
Timor Leste was granted an observer status and allowed to participate in all ASEAN Meetings including at the Summit plenaries.