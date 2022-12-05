English  
He will be isolating and will continue to work from home. (Photo: medcom.id)
Australian PM Anthony Albanese Tests Positive for COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 December 2022 14:31
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony albanese has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolating and working from home.
 
"This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for COVID-19," the Australian Prime Minister said in a statement on Monday, December 5, 2022.
 
"I will be isolating and will continue to work from home," he added.

According to him, anyone who is unwell should test and take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well.
 
The Australian Prime Minister Anthony is scheduled to lead a delegation to Papua New Guinea on December 12-13.
 
The visit comes as our two nations approach the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations following Papua New Guinea’s independence in 1975.
 
The Australian Prime Minister will join his host, Prime Minister James Marape, for the Annual Leaders’ Dialogue in Port Moresby.

 
(WAH)

