English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

Palestinian Murder Suspect Found Hanged in Tel Aviv

Fajar Nugraha • 21 September 2022 19:03
Tel Aviv: A Palestinian suspected of beating an 84-year old Israeli woman to death was found hanged in the heart of Tel Aviv Wednesday, Israeli police said.
 
Police had launched a massive manhunt for the suspect identified as Mousa Sarsour, 28, following Tuesday's murder in the town of Holon just outside the Israeli metropolis.
 
"The body of a man has been found on Bar Kochba Street in Tel Aviv and a preliminary examination shows it to be the body of the murder suspect," police said in a statement, as quoted from AFP.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The body was found hanged at the corner of Bar Kochba and Dizengoff Streets, a busy nightlife and shopping district, by a passerby who notified the police, the officer in charge of the area said.
 
Israeli media quoted police as saying his death was an apparent suicide.
 
They said Sarsour, from the town of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank, had entered Israel with a valid permit to work on a building site in Holon.
 
Authorities have not identified his victim, who was killed with a metal pole.
 
In a statement late Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the incident as "a shocking attack by a despicable and cowardly terrorist who murdered an elderly woman who could not fight back."
 
Overnight, the Israeli army said it had arrested 11 suspects in raids across the West Bank, among them "five individuals suspected of assisting in the terror attack".
 
Israel has stepped up operations in the northern West Bank in particular after a wave of attacks against Israeli targets killed 20 people, mostly Israelis, since March.
 
The army has carried out near nightly raids on Palestinian-administered towns and cities, sparking frequent clashes with residents.
 
Dozens of Palestinians, including civilians and members of armed groups, have been killed.
 
Earlier this month, Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi said "around 1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented" in the operations.
 
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 when it captured the territory from Jordan in the Six-Day War.

 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
WFP continues to work with national partners and NGOs globally and in Palestine. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Palestinian Families

Israel Urged to Allow Humanitarian Organizations to Continue Their Work in Palestine

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Govt Claims Seriously Resolve 13 Severe Human Rights Cases

Govt Claims Seriously Resolve 13 Severe Human Rights Cases

English
Mahfud MD
Indonesia Detected 2,384 Covid-19 Cases Today

Indonesia Detected 2,384 Covid-19 Cases Today

English
covid-19 infections
Minister Duddridge Representing UK Delegates at G20 Trade Meeting

Minister Duddridge Representing UK Delegates at G20 Trade Meeting

English
G20
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Monako Konfirmasi Menghelat F1 hingga 2025
Olahraga

Monako Konfirmasi Menghelat F1 hingga 2025

Sri Mulyani Perbarui Kerja Sama Ekonomi RI-Australia
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Perbarui Kerja Sama Ekonomi RI-Australia

Wah! 2.384 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

Wah! 2.384 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Putin Umumkan Mobilisasi Militer, Pertanda Perang Berlanjut?
Internasional

Putin Umumkan Mobilisasi Militer, Pertanda Perang Berlanjut?

Inpres No.7/2022 Diteken, Kemenperin
Otomotif

Inpres No.7/2022 Diteken, Kemenperin "Dipecut" Produksi EV Dipercepat

Adam Levine Bantah Selingkuh, tapi Akui Suka Goda Perempuan Lain
Hiburan

Adam Levine Bantah Selingkuh, tapi Akui Suka Goda Perempuan Lain

Nvidia Resmi Luncurkan RTX 4090 dan 2 Model RTX 4080
Teknologi

Nvidia Resmi Luncurkan RTX 4090 dan 2 Model RTX 4080

Kerangka Proposal: Pengertian, Urutan, dan Cara Membuatnya
Pendidikan

Kerangka Proposal: Pengertian, Urutan, dan Cara Membuatnya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!