It is important that Southern-led development solutions are shared far and wide. (Photo: medcom.id)
South-South Cooperation Critical for Developing Countries to Tackle Challenges: UN Chief

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 September 2022 10:29
New York: South-South and triangular cooperation are critical for developing countries to mitigate and adapt to climate disruption, address the global health crisis, including COVID-19 pandemic, and achieve all 17 Sustainable Development Goals, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said. 
 
"In this era of unprecedented challenge and upheaval, solutions lie in solidarity," the UN Chief said in his video message on the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation
 
"It is important that Southern-led development solutions are shared far and wide," Guterres added.

According to him, South-South and triangular cooperation must play an ever-increasing role in resolving common challenges across the world.
 
"But that does not absolve the wealthier nations of their responsibilities to work constructively with the developing world, especially to reduce growing inequalities between and within nations," he explained.
 
"As we commemorate the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, I encourage all nations and communities to redouble cooperation and build bridges to achieve an equitable and sustainable future for all," he concluded.
 
(WAH)

