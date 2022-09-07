Climate Change and Air Pollution are a Deadly Duo: UN Chief

"The poor suffer worst. Especially women and girls, whose health suffers by cooking and heating with dirty fuels. The poor also live in areas choked with fumes from traffic and industry," the UN Chief said in his video message on the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.
When people are exposed to air pollution and extreme heat, he stated, their risk of death is some 20 percent higher.
"Air pollutants also cause global warming. Wildfires are further polluting the air," he stressed.
"Climate change and air pollution are a deadly duo," he added.
On this third International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, he called on all countries to work together to combat air pollution.
"We know what to do. Invest in renewable energy and swiftly transition away from fossil fuels. Rapidly move to zero-emission vehicles and alternative modes of transport. Increase access to clean cooking, heating and cooling. Recycle waste instead of burning it," he explained.
According to him, these actions would save millions of lives each year, slow climate change and speed up sustainable development.
International Day of Clean Air for Blue SkiesThe UN General Assembly designated September 7 as International Day of Clean Air for blue skies in 2019, and the first Day was held in 2020.
This year’s theme of "The Air We Share" focuses on the transboundary nature of air pollution, stressing the need for collective accountability and action.
It also highlights the need for immediate and strategic international and regional cooperation for more efficient implementation of mitigation policies and actions to tackle air pollution.