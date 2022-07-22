UN Special Envoy Calls for Expansion, Extension of Truce in Yemen

Amman: The United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg has intensified his engagements with the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels to support the implementation of all elements of the truce, and to explore possibilities for an expanded and extended truce beyond August 2.
"An extended and expanded truce will increase the benefits to the Yemeni people. It will also provide a platform to build more confidence between the parties and start serious discussions on economic priorities, particularly on revenues and salaries, as well as security priorities, including a ceasefire," Grundbers said in a press release on Thursday.
"Ultimately, the aim is to move toward a political settlement that comprehensively ends the conflict," Grundberg added.
According to Grundberg, the truce has largely held for almost four months, marking the longest period of relative calm in more than seven years and a significant decrease in the number of civilian casualties.
Both sides have nevertheless raised concerns about alleged violations and incidents across multiple frontlines.
"Moving away from seven years of war to a state of relative calm will not be without challenges, and there have been some shortcomings in fully implementing the elements of the truce," Grunberg stated.
"Nevertheless, the truce has been transformational for Yemen. It has made a tangible difference to people’s lives. The Yemeni people and the international community want and expect the truce to be fully implemented, renewed and strengthened. I hope the parties will engage constructively with my efforts and recognise the gains that an extended and expanded truce can deliver to Yemeni people. They must rise to the occasion and not miss this opportunity", he concluded.