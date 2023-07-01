Mongolia Ready to Reopen Embassy in Jakarta

Overall, Retno's visit to Mongolia highlighted the increasing of bilateral relations between the two countries.
"The Mongolian government has provided confirmation regarding plans to reopen the Mongolian Embassy in Jakarta. This commitment was conveyed directly by the President of Mongolia," Foreign Minister Retno said in a video statement on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Retno and Batmunkh have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on increasing cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries. The signing of this MoU will be a strong foundation for the two countries to enhance bilateral relations.
In the economic field, Indonesia and Mongolia agreed to continue to seek cooperation, including in trade and investment.
For investment, after a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Mongolia, an MoU was signed between Modena Indonesia and Nomin Holding Mongolia regarding the distribution channel for household appliances made by Modena Indonesia for the Mongolian market. This is Indonesia's first investment in Mongolia with a value of around USD 22 million.
"For trade, I conveyed the importance of agreeing on trade facilitation and reducing trade barriers, especially pharmaceutical and electronic products. The two Foreign Ministers also agreed to increase the intensity of KADIN relations between the two countries," said Foreign Minister Retno.
The fourth point, said Retno, is increasing collaboration in the tourism sector, including the promotion of Indonesia's five priority tourist destinations. Also discussed was the capacity building and participation of women in UN peacekeeping operations or in peace missions under the UN.
Indonesia has offered cooperation with a UN peacekeeping training center. In the sense that in Indonesia, there is a training center for UN peacekeepers which is quite good. Therefore, Retno offered this cooperation with Mongolia.
Indonesia and Mongolia are two major and active contributor countries to UN peacekeepers, including women peacekeepers.
"I also convey the priority of Indonesia's chairmanship in ASEAN. Mongolia is a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). I convey the hope that the Mongolian Foreign Minister will be able to attend the ARF meeting on 14 July 2023 in Jakarta," said Retno.
"We encourage the focus of ARF to be expanded from confidence building measures (CBM) to preventive diplomacy to ensure regional peace, stability and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region," she said.