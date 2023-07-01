English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi (left) visited Mongolia on 28-29 June 2023. (Indonesia Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi (left) visited Mongolia on 28-29 June 2023. (Indonesia Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Mongolia Ready to Reopen Embassy in Jakarta

Willy Haryono • 01 July 2023 22:37
Ulaanbaatar: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi paid a working visit to Mongolia on Friday and Saturday, as she met with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh and also paid a courtesy visit to Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
 
Overall, Retno's visit to Mongolia highlighted the increasing of bilateral relations between the two countries.
 
"The Mongolian government has provided confirmation regarding plans to reopen the Mongolian Embassy in Jakarta. This commitment was conveyed directly by the President of Mongolia," Foreign Minister Retno said in a video statement on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Retno and Batmunkh have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on increasing cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries. The signing of this MoU will be a strong foundation for the two countries to enhance bilateral relations.
 
In the economic field, Indonesia and Mongolia agreed to continue to seek cooperation, including in trade and investment.
 
For investment, after a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Mongolia, an MoU was signed between Modena Indonesia and Nomin Holding Mongolia regarding the distribution channel for household appliances made by Modena Indonesia for the Mongolian market. This is Indonesia's first investment in Mongolia with a value of around USD 22 million.
 
"For trade, I conveyed the importance of agreeing on trade facilitation and reducing trade barriers, especially pharmaceutical and electronic products. The two Foreign Ministers also agreed to increase the intensity of KADIN relations between the two countries," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
The fourth point, said Retno, is increasing collaboration in the tourism sector, including the promotion of Indonesia's five priority tourist destinations. Also discussed was the capacity building and participation of women in UN peacekeeping operations or in peace missions under the UN.
 
Indonesia has offered cooperation with a UN peacekeeping training center. In the sense that in Indonesia, there is a training center for UN peacekeepers which is quite good. Therefore, Retno offered this cooperation with Mongolia.
 
Indonesia and Mongolia are two major and active contributor countries to UN peacekeepers, including women peacekeepers.
 
"I also convey the priority of Indonesia's chairmanship in ASEAN. Mongolia is a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). I convey the hope that the Mongolian Foreign Minister will be able to attend the ARF meeting on 14 July 2023 in Jakarta," said Retno.
 
"We encourage the focus of ARF to be expanded from confidence building measures (CBM) to preventive diplomacy to ensure regional peace, stability and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region," she said.
 
(WIL)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Menlu Retno Marsudi (kiri) bersama Menlu Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh di Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Rabu, 28 Juni 2023. (Kemenlu RI)

Menlu RI: Pastikan Perempuan Turut Berperan dalam Pembentukan Agenda Global

Menlu RI Serukan Peningkatan Peran Perempuan dalam Diplomasi dan Resolusi Konflik

Hubungan Bilateral Meningkat, Mongolia Siap Buka Kembali Kedubes di Jakarta

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Economy is the Fastest to Rise Up from the Pandemic, Here's the Proof!

Indonesia's Economy is the Fastest to Rise Up from the Pandemic, Here's the Proof!

English
economic growth
Indonesia’s Economy will Continue Thrive Even when Global Economic Turmoil

Indonesia’s Economy will Continue Thrive Even when Global Economic Turmoil

English
Indonesia Economy
President Jokowi: Sacrifice Demonstrates Gratitude

President Jokowi: Sacrifice Demonstrates Gratitude

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kutuk Pembakaran Al-Quran, Putin: Kalau di Rusia Akan Langsung Dihukum
Internasional

Kutuk Pembakaran Al-Quran, Putin: Kalau di Rusia Akan Langsung Dihukum

Bali United Kalah dari PSS Sleman di Laga Pembuka Liga 1 2023/2024
Olahraga

Bali United Kalah dari PSS Sleman di Laga Pembuka Liga 1 2023/2024

Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, bp Kompak Naikkan Harga BBM
Ekonomi

Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, bp Kompak Naikkan Harga BBM

Menteri Investasi Incar Fasilitas Pengujian baterai Hadir di Indonesia
Otomotif

Menteri Investasi Incar Fasilitas Pengujian baterai Hadir di Indonesia

8 Daftar Pemain Baru Squid Game 2, Bertabur Bintang Besar
Hiburan

8 Daftar Pemain Baru Squid Game 2, Bertabur Bintang Besar

KPK Dinilai Jadi Alat Pemerintah: Lawan Disikat, Harun Masiku Susah Ditangkap
Nasional

KPK Dinilai Jadi Alat Pemerintah: Lawan Disikat, Harun Masiku Susah Ditangkap

Intip 18 Beasiswa Gratis Kuliah S2/S3 di Luar Negeri yang Jarang Diketahui
Pendidikan

Intip 18 Beasiswa Gratis Kuliah S2/S3 di Luar Negeri yang Jarang Diketahui

Google Tak Lagi Kembangkan Kacamata AR
Teknologi

Google Tak Lagi Kembangkan Kacamata AR

Jadi Akses ke IKN Nusantara, Pemerintah Bangun Jembatan Senilai Rp471 Miliar
Properti

Jadi Akses ke IKN Nusantara, Pemerintah Bangun Jembatan Senilai Rp471 Miliar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!