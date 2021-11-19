English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Hybrid learning is part of the solution for the future to make the education process more effective and resilient.
Hybrid learning is part of the solution for the future to make the education process more effective and resilient.

Hybrid Learning is Here to Stay: World Bank

English technology covid-19 pandemic education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 November 2021 10:55
Washington: A New World Bank analysis of early evidence reveals that while remote learning has not been equally effective everywhere, hybrid learning is here to stay.
 
Going forward, for remote learning to deliver on its potential, the analysis shows the need to ensure strong alignment between three complementary components: effective teaching, suitable technology, and engaged learners.
 
"Hybrid learning – which combines in-person and remote learning – is here to stay. The challenge will be the art of combining technology and the human factor to make hybrid learning a tool to expand access to quality education for all," emphasized Jaime Saavedra, World Bank Global Director for Education, in a press release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Information technology is only a complement, not a substitute, for the conventional teaching process – particularly among preschool and elementary school students. The importance of teachers, and the recognition of education as essentially a human interaction endeavor, is now even clearer," Saavedra added.
 
The twin reports, Remote Learning During the Global School Lockdown: Multi-Country Lessons and Remote Learning During COVID-19: Lessons from Today, Principles for Tomorrow, stress that three components are critical for remote learning to be effective:
 
1. Prioritizing effective teachers: a teacher with high subject content knowledge, skills to use technology, and appropriate pedagogical tools and support is more likely to be effective at remote instruction.
 
2. Adopting suitable technology: availability of technology is a necessary but not sufficient condition for effective remote learning.
 
3. Ensuring learners are engaged: for students to be engaged, contextual factors such as the home environment, family support, and motivation for learning must be well aligned.
 
The reports found that many countries struggled to ensure take-up and some even found themselves in a remote learning paradox: choosing a distance learning approach unsuited to the access and capabilities of a majority of their teachers and students.
 
“While pre-pandemic access to technology and capabilities to use it differed widely within and across countries, limited parental engagement and support for children from poor families has generally hindered their ability to benefit from remote learning,” stressed Saavedra.
 
Despite these challenges with remote learning, this can be an unprecedented opportunity to leverage its potential to reimagine learning and to build back more effective and equitable education systems. 
 
Hybrid learning is part of the solution for the future to make the education process more effective and resilient. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Maritime Trade Less Severe than Expected: UNCTAD

COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Maritime Trade Less Severe than Expected: UNCTAD

English
trade
ADB Approves $180 Million Loan to Improve Urban Infrastructure in Cambodia

ADB Approves $180 Million Loan to Improve Urban Infrastructure in Cambodia

English
cambodia
Indonesia's Balance of Payments Records $10.7 Billion Surplus in Q3

Indonesia's Balance of Payments Records $10.7 Billion Surplus in Q3

English
trade
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Targetkan Bangun 30 Pusat Persemaian dalam 3 Tahun
Nasional

Jokowi Targetkan Bangun 30 Pusat Persemaian dalam 3 Tahun

Laporan Kekerasan di SMK Penerbangan SPN Dirgantara, Ini Tanggapan Kemendikbudristek
Pendidikan

Laporan Kekerasan di SMK Penerbangan SPN Dirgantara, Ini Tanggapan Kemendikbudristek

Ini Cara Kembangkan Bisnis Online Pakai Telegram
Teknologi

Ini Cara Kembangkan Bisnis Online Pakai Telegram

Neraca Pembayaran Indonesia Surplus USD10,7 miliar di Kuartal III
Ekonomi

Neraca Pembayaran Indonesia Surplus USD10,7 miliar di Kuartal III

AS Pertimbangkan Boikot Diplomatik Olimpiade Beijing
Internasional

AS Pertimbangkan Boikot Diplomatik Olimpiade Beijing

Akselerasi Ekosistem Mobil Listrik, Hyundai: Kami Komitmen
Otomotif

Akselerasi Ekosistem Mobil Listrik, Hyundai: Kami Komitmen

Teaser Pertama Kisah Skandal Seks Pamela Anderson dan Tommy Lee Dirilis
Hiburan

Teaser Pertama Kisah Skandal Seks Pamela Anderson dan Tommy Lee Dirilis

MGPA: Marshal Ajang World Superbike di Sirkuit Mandalika Sesuai Ketentuan
Olahraga

MGPA: Marshal Ajang World Superbike di Sirkuit Mandalika Sesuai Ketentuan

Rumah Terakhir Elon Musk Akhirnya Terjual, Harganya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Terakhir Elon Musk Akhirnya Terjual, Harganya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!