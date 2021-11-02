English  
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and US President Joe Biden (Photo:BPMI Setpres)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and US President Joe Biden (Photo:BPMI Setpres)

Jokowi, Biden Discuss Bilateral Cooperation between Indonesia, US

English Joko Widodo joe biden united states covid-19 president joko widodo
Fajar Nugraha • 02 November 2021 10:39
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) discussed a number of cooperation between Indonesia and the United States (US) in a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, November 1, 2021. 
 
At the bilateral meeting, President Jokowi appreciated cooperation during the covid-19 pandemic and highlighted cooperation in 4 sectors.
 
First, President Jokowi said Indonesia is interested in becoming part of the global supply chain in the health sector through the development of the Indonesian health industry.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Second, President Jokowi conveyed the importance of strengthening economic cooperation, especially in developing a green economy. 
 
Third, regarding climate change, the President reiterated Indonesia's commitment to reducing carbon emissions. 
 
"Indonesia has shown good results in significantly reducing deforestation and the number of forest fires is at their lowest in 20 years," he said.
 
"I will restore mangrove forests up to 600 thousand hectares in the next 3 years. This will be the largest mangrove forest conservation drive in the world," he added.
 
Finally, regarding the presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20), President Jokowi highly appreciated the US' support for Indonesia's G20 presidency.
 
"We must make the G20 relevant not only for its members, but also for the world, especially developing countries," said President Jokowi.
 
In addition, the two Heads of State also exchanged views on various international issues, including Myanmar and Afghanistan.
 
The Indonesian President was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, and Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir.
 
(WAH)
