One year ago, the United Nations established the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub. (Photo: medcom.id)
FAO Chief Calls for More Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 January 2023 15:31
Rome: The UN Food Systems Coordination Hub (the Hub) convened on Thursday a virtual dialogue between the Food Systems National Conveners and the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyu. 
 
Attended by over 200 participants, the dialogue welcomed Ministers for Agriculture and high-level national officials. 
 
"We can turn the tide through the transformation to more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient, and more sustainable agrifood systems,” Qu said in a media release on Thursday.

The officials came together to share their efforts and ideas in planning and implementing their national pathways for agrifood systems transformation to reduce hunger, poverty, and food loss and waste, protect biodiversity and tackle climate change.
 
"To achieve the ambitious, transformative changes required, we need to change policies, mindsets, and business models, and each of you must take the lead in this," the FAO Chief underscored.
 
One year ago, the United Nations established the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub, which is hosted by FAO on behalf of the UN System and supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Health Organization(WHO), the World Food Program (WFP), the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP), and the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO).
 
The Hub’s primary role is to support countries to develop further and implement their national agrifood systems transformation pathways.
 
