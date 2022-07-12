English  
Since the beginning of 2022, WFP has assisted over 18 million people in Afghanistan. (Photo: medcom.id)
WFP, India Cooperate to Supply Wheat to Afghanistan

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 July 2022 12:59
New Delhi: The Government of India and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply 10,000 mt of wheat to Afghanistan where nearly 19 million people – half of the population – are facing acute food insecurity, compounded by the recent earthquake that struck the eastern part of the country in June.
 
The MoU marks the fifth and final tranche of 50,000 mt of wheat that the Government of India committed as humanitarian food assistance for Afghanistan in 2020, and was signed in New Delhi between J. P. Singh, Joint Secretary, PAI Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and Bishow Parajuli, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in India.
 
"The final tranche builds upon assistance already delivered by WFP to those who need it most in Afghanistan. India has delivered on its commitment, standing by the historical relations between the people of two countries and the pressing needs on the ground," said Singh in a press release on Monday.

Since the beginning of 2022, WFP has assisted over 18 million people in Afghanistan with life-saving assistance, including 410,000 mt of food and US$ 115.8 million worth of cash and food vouchers.
 
With the harsh Afghan winter only months away, WFP is working against the clock to preposition food in strategic locations before roads are cut off by snow – and with them vulnerable communities that rely on humanitarian assistance to survive.
 
"The Indian wheat has been a lifeline for Afghan families facing hunger and is a critical part of WFP’s humanitarian response. Generous support such as this has helped WFP and its partners avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. However, the scale of needs remains immense," said Parajuli.
 
Our sincere gratitude is extended to the Government of India, and we count on its continued support to the people of Afghanistan," added Parajuli.
 
(WAH)
