Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)

Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Thailand, Brunei

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 October 2022 12:06
Canberra: Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs is scheduled to travel to Brunei Darussalam and Thailand this week to further deepen our engagement with Southeast Asia.
 
"Australia and Brunei Darussalam enjoy a warm and longstanding relationship focused on defence, trade and regional cooperation," Wong said in a media release on Sunday.
 
"Australia’s relationship with Thailand is grounded in deep people-to-people, business, education and tourism connections," she stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In Brunei, she will meet with the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as well as Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan and other cabinet ministers to discuss a range of shared interests, including climate change and security.
 
In Thailand, she will meet with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss various cooperation on shared regional challenges, including climate action and COVID-19 economic recovery.
 
"I will sign a Joint Plan of Action with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai under Australia and Thailand’s Strategic Partnership. Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsuthin and I will also sign a new partnership agreement to support Thailand’s Centre of Excellence for countering human trafficking," she explained.
 
"Brunei, Thailand and Australia have a shared commitment to ASEAN centrality and will continue to work with the countries of our region to ensure a stable, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific, where sovereignty is respected," she concluded.
 
(WAH)

