Indonesia Ready to Develop Cooperation with Namibia

This message transpired between the Ambassador of Indonesia to Namibia, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo and the Governor of Omaheke, Pijoo Nganate, during the Embassy of Indonesia visit to Gobabis last week.
The City of Gobabis or “The Cattle County”, located in the eastern part of the African country, 212 km away from Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. Omaheke Region has the population approximately 80.000 residents, in which 60% of the population working as farmers. The livestock is mainly exported to South Africa.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
During the meeting, Ambassador Wisnu and Governor Nganate exchanged of views on the possible field of cooperation. Governor Nganate invited Indonesian investors to invest in Omaheke to promote the dairy industry.
"We invited Indonesian investor to build collection centre and milk processing facility as well as develop the abattoir in Omaheke," said the Governor in a media release issued by the Indonesian Embassy Windhouek.
Ambassador Wisnu explain that Omaheke Regional Government could propose the grant from the Government of Indonesia through Indonesia AID.
“The Government of Indonesia has a grant scheme called Indonesia Agency for International Development. To obtain the grant, Omaheke should provide a proposal,” said Ambassador.
Furthermore, Ambassador explained on the possible cooperation in the field of vocational education to increase skill of human resources.
“Indonesia has vocational education at the secondary level education or secondary school. Vocational school students will gain specific practical skill to prepare them entering the labor market as well as creating their own business,” said Ambassador on his presentation about Indonesia vocational school.
To attain better understanding on training institution providing industry-specific and job related technical skill areas, Ambassador Wisnu and the Governor visited Vocational Training Center (VTC) Omaheke, Community Skills Development Center (COSDEC) Gobabis, dan Omaheke Innovation Village (O-Space).
The head of operations of COSDEC expressed her needs to increase the number of instructors and upscale their skill. The training institutions currently working under the potential capacity due to limited budget, equipment and limited number of instructors.?