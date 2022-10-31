English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Ambassador of Indonesia to Namibia, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo. (Photo: KBRI Windhoek)
Ambassador of Indonesia to Namibia, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo. (Photo: KBRI Windhoek)

Indonesia Ready to Develop Cooperation with Namibia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 October 2022 16:49
Jakarta: The Government of Indonesia is ready to develop cooperation with the central government of regional government of Namibia. 
 
This message transpired between the Ambassador of Indonesia to Namibia, Wisnu Edi Pratignyo and the Governor of Omaheke, Pijoo Nganate, during the Embassy of Indonesia visit to Gobabis last week.
 
The City of Gobabis or “The Cattle County”, located in the eastern part of the African country, 212 km away from Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. Omaheke Region has the population approximately 80.000 residents, in which 60% of the population working as farmers. The livestock is mainly exported to South Africa. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the meeting, Ambassador Wisnu and Governor Nganate exchanged of views on the possible field of cooperation. Governor Nganate invited Indonesian investors to invest in Omaheke to promote the dairy industry.
 
"We invited Indonesian investor to build collection centre and milk processing facility as well as develop the abattoir in Omaheke," said the Governor in a media release issued by the Indonesian Embassy Windhouek. 
 
Ambassador Wisnu explain that Omaheke Regional Government could propose the grant from the Government of Indonesia through Indonesia AID.
 
“The Government of Indonesia has a grant scheme called Indonesia Agency for International Development. To obtain the grant, Omaheke should provide a proposal,” said Ambassador.
 
Furthermore, Ambassador explained on the possible cooperation in the field of vocational education to increase skill of human resources. 
 
“Indonesia has vocational education at the secondary level education or secondary school. Vocational school students will gain specific practical skill to prepare them entering the labor market as well as creating their own business,” said Ambassador on his presentation about Indonesia vocational school. 
 
To attain better understanding on training institution providing industry-specific and job related technical skill areas, Ambassador Wisnu and the Governor visited Vocational Training Center (VTC) Omaheke, Community Skills Development Center (COSDEC) Gobabis, dan Omaheke Innovation Village (O-Space).
 
The head of operations of COSDEC expressed her needs to increase the number of instructors and upscale their skill. The training institutions currently working under the potential capacity due to limited budget, equipment and limited number of instructors.?

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand. (Photo: KBRI Wellington)

Indonesian Citizens Access Passport Services in Auckland

52 Troubled Indonesian Migrant Workers Repatriated from Cambodia

48 Sudanese Buyers, Business People Attend Trade Expo Indonesia 2022

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 2,457 Cases of COVID-19

Indonesia Adds 2,457 Cases of COVID-19

English
indonesian government
Gulf Cooperation Council Economies Expected to Grow by 6.9% in 2022: World Bank

Gulf Cooperation Council Economies Expected to Grow by 6.9% in 2022: World Bank

English
economic growth
New Zealand Suspends Human Rights Dialogue with Iran: Foreign Minister

New Zealand Suspends Human Rights Dialogue with Iran: Foreign Minister

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Brigjen Hendra Kurniawan Resmi Dipecat dari Polri
Nasional

Brigjen Hendra Kurniawan Resmi Dipecat dari Polri

Hasil NBA: Akhirnya, LA Lakers Menorehkan Kemenangan Perdana!
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Akhirnya, LA Lakers Menorehkan Kemenangan Perdana!

Sosok Pria
Hiburan

Sosok Pria "Bertelinga Kelinci" Diduga jadi Penyebab Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon

Tes Jalan Pertama Kali Yamaha E01, Fix Ini Nmax Listrik!
Otomotif

Tes Jalan Pertama Kali Yamaha E01, Fix Ini Nmax Listrik!

Habis Panen Raya, Stok Beras Indonesia Berlebih
Ekonomi

Habis Panen Raya, Stok Beras Indonesia Berlebih

Patah Hati, Warga Korea Selatan Berduka atas Tragedi Itaewon
Internasional

Patah Hati, Warga Korea Selatan Berduka atas Tragedi Itaewon

Selamat! Rektor Unair Dikukuhkan Sebagai Ketua Forum Rektor Indonesia Periode 2022-2023
Pendidikan

Selamat! Rektor Unair Dikukuhkan Sebagai Ketua Forum Rektor Indonesia Periode 2022-2023

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%
Teknologi

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!