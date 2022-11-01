According to the Human Rights Watch, governments should agree on new measures to cut off the Myanmar junta’s foreign currency revenues and impose embargos on arms and aviation fuel.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will meet November 10-13 in Cambodia for the ASEAN Summit and side meetings with the United States, the European Union, Japan, and other dialogue partners.
The summit will be followed by a G20 leaders meeting in Indonesia and a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group in Thailand the following week.
"Myanmar’s military is committing atrocities while ASEAN countries and others just stand on the sidelines," said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a media release on Tuesday.
"It’s not enough to condemn the junta and hope it will change its conduct or move toward democracy: stronger actions are needed," Pearson added.
Human Rights Watch has found that the junta’s widespread and systematic abuses since the February 2021 coup – including extrajudicial killings, torture, and wrongful imprisonment – amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes.