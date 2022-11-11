English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi, Singaporean PM Discuss G20, Myanmar

Indriyani Astuti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 November 2022 10:33
Phnom Penh: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a bilateral meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Sofitel Hotel in Phnom Penh on Thursday night, November 10, 2022.
 
Acccording to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, several issues were discussed by President Jokowi and PM Lee, including the upcoming G20 Summit, the Myanmar crisis, and the planned leaders' retreat.
 
"Singapore expressed its full support for the G20 Presidency of Indonesia," Indonesia's top diplomat said in a written statement on Friday, November 11, 2022. 
 
"The Singaporean PM once again confirmed that he would attend (the G20 Summit)," the Indonesian foreign minister stated.
 
Regarding Myanmar, the Indonesian Foreign Minister said the two leaders expressed disappointment over the situation there. Jokowi and PM Lee see no commitment by the Myanmar military junta in implementing the 5-point consensus.

Finally, the two leaders agreed to hold a leaders' retreat next year. The meeting will take place in Singapore in the first quarter of 2023.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!