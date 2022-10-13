English  
Outstanding Youth for the World 2022 (Photo: KJRI HCMC)
Outstanding Youth for the World 2022 (Photo: KJRI HCMC)

Indonesia, Vietnam Hold Youth Meeting to Strengthen People-to-People Diplomacy

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 October 2022 11:50
Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a youth meeting entitled "Outstanding Youth for the World" (OYTW) on October 9-12 2022. 
 
The annual activity, which was previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to strengthen relations between Indonesian and Vietnamese youth.
 
"This activity aims to strengthen friendship among Indonesian and Vietnamese youth who can contribute to the development of people-to-people diplomacy," said the Ministry's Director of Public Diplomacy Yusron B. Ambary in a media release on Thursday.

Indonesian became the "language of friendship" at this meeting. 
 
In the meeting, the Vietnamese students were students who studied Indonesian, so that in a short time, everyone could get to know each other while introducing the culture of each country.
 
This meeting was attended by participants from Indonesia and Vietnam. 
 
Participants from Indonesia consisted of 10 students from various universities, namely; Cendrawasih University, Muhammadiah Luwuk University, Merdeka University, UIN-Mahmud Yunus Batu Sangkar, UIN Sunan Ampel Surabaya, Jember University, Bandung Islamic University, Sebelas Maret University, IISIP and Semarang State University. 
 
Meanwhile, Vietnamese students also cme from various universities and organizations such as the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (USSH), Open University HCMC and HCMC Youth Union.

 
(WAH)

