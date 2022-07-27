Houses, Infrastructures Damaged after 7.0 Magntiude Quake Hits Luzon: Red Cross

Manila: Several houses and infrastructures in different locations are severely damaged after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook Luzon this morning, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has said.
PRC Chairman Dick Gordon directed all Chapters to be on stand-by and perform assessment within their areas of responsibility following the big earthquake.
He also urged all affected local government units (LGUs) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to assess damages and the safety of buildings and structures to ensure the safety of all. Remember to stay alert and vigilant for any aftershocks.
On Wednesday at 8:43 AM local time, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tayum in the province of Abra with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 017 km.
The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities.
Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is constantly at risk of natural disasters such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.