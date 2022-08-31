Millions of People of African Descent Still Subject to Racism: UN Chief

"That is why the United Nations continues to call for the full respect of their human rights and fundamental freedoms, for redress when these are violated, and for formal apologies and reparations for the egregious wrongs of slavery and colonialism," the UN Chief said in his message on the International Day for People of African Descent.
"Each year, the International Day for People of African Descent celebrates the diverse heritage and culture of people of African descent and their enormous contribution to our societies throughout history," he stated.
In December, the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent, whose establishment is an important achievement of the International Decade for People of African Descent, will hold its first session.
The United Nations General Assembly has requested the Intergovernmental Working Group on the Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action to draft a United Nations declaration on the promotion and full respect of the human rights of people of African descent.
The Forum will contribute to this critically important work.
International Day for People of African Descent is observed on August 31 each year.