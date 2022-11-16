English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The leaders also condemned missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities. (Photo: medcom.id)
The leaders also condemned missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities. (Photo: medcom.id)

G7 Leaders Support Poland's Investigation into Missile Blast

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 November 2022 17:09
Jakarta: G7 leaders met on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali today to discuss the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine.
 
"We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation," G7 leaders said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
 
"We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," they stated. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


G7 consists of  Canada, the European Union (EU), France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US).
 
The leaders also condemned missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday.  
 
"We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to deal with the wider impacts of the war," they stated.
 
"We all express our condolences to the families of the victims in Poland and Ukraine," they stated. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Australia has strong ties with Europe. (Photo: twitter/AlboMP)

Australia, EU Hold Leaders' Meeting in Bali

Biden, Sunak Discuss Russia, Climate Change

G20 Leaders Say Diplomacy, Dialogue are Vital

BACA JUGA
WFP, World Bank Cooperate to Support Communities Vulnerable to Climate Shocks

WFP, World Bank Cooperate to Support Communities Vulnerable to Climate Shocks

English
food
ADB Supports Drought Relief Efforts in Tuvalu

ADB Supports Drought Relief Efforts in Tuvalu

English
drought
Over 65.8 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Booster Dose: Govt

Over 65.8 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkeu: Pemimpin G20 Berkomitmen Kembangkan Transisi Energi
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Pemimpin G20 Berkomitmen Kembangkan Transisi Energi

Pasien di RS Covid-19 yang Meninggal Mayoritas Belum Divaksinasi
Nasional

Pasien di RS Covid-19 yang Meninggal Mayoritas Belum Divaksinasi

Lewat Aset Diplomasi, Presidensi Indonesia Mampu Dorong Deklarasi G20
Internasional

Lewat Aset Diplomasi, Presidensi Indonesia Mampu Dorong Deklarasi G20

Jangan Dianggap Sama, Ini Perbedaan Bercanda, Sarkasme, dan Perundungan
Pendidikan

Jangan Dianggap Sama, Ini Perbedaan Bercanda, Sarkasme, dan Perundungan

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya
Teknologi

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya

Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang
Otomotif

Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang

Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022

Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!
Hiburan

Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!