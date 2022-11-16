"We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland’s ongoing investigation," G7 leaders said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
"We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," they stated.
G7 consists of Canada, the European Union (EU), France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US).
The leaders also condemned missile attacks that Russia perpetrated on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure on Tuesday.
"We reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, as well as our continued readiness to hold Russia accountable for its brazen attacks on Ukrainian communities, even as the G20 meets to deal with the wider impacts of the war," they stated.
"We all express our condolences to the families of the victims in Poland and Ukraine," they stated.