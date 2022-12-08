According to Indonesia's top diplomat, democracy contributes to Indonesia's relative success in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts.
"The principle of solidarity dictates our pandemic responses," the Indonesian Foreign Minister said in her remarks during the opening of the 15th Bali Democracy Forum today.
"That is why we tirelessly sought the right balance between containing the virus and keeping the economy running. That is why we designed a community-based program to donate and distribute food to people affected by the pandemic. And that is why we embarked on one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive," she explained.
She also believes that democracy would also enable the country to withstand the difficult year of 2023.
"The Asian Development Bank cut the projected growth in developing Asia, from 5,2% to 4,3% in 2022, and from 5,3% to 4,9% in 2023. In this difficult situation, Indonesia managed to record a 5,72% growth in the third quarter this year, and the projection for 2023 is 5%," she stated.
"I know democracy is not perfect and it is hardly infallible. But Indonesia's experience shows that democracy works and democracy delivers. If we really want to serve the interests of the people, democracy would be the best way to govern," she stated.