Indonesia and New Zealand are important partners in the Pacific region. (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesia Eyes Mutually Beneficial Trade Ties with New Zealand

English New Zealand trade asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 November 2021 14:20
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta in Jakarta on Monday.
 
"This visit is Foreign Minister Mahuta's first overseas trip as New Zealand Foreign Minister," said Foreign Minister Retno during a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.
 
According to Foreign Minister Retno, Indonesia and New Zealand are important partners in the Pacific region and the two countries have established a strategic partnership since 2018.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I conveyed the importance of a more balanced bilateral trade. Therefore, I urged New Zealand to open its market for Indonesian tropical fruit products and strengthen investment and capacity building programs in agriculture and animal husbandry sectors in Indonesia. And I hope trade cooperation like ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and RCEP can be used to encourage trade and investment," Foreign minister Retno stated.
 
Last week, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern chaired a virtual meeting of APEC Leaders, the pinnacle of New Zealand’s 2021 APEC host year.
 
Prime Minister Ardern reaffirmed her confidence in multilateral cooperation as leaders look to emerge together from the global crisis and set a new path for APEC as a stronger international forum in tackling the Asia-Pacific’s most important challenges.
 
She underscored the persistent challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of collaborative response by all member economies.
 
(WAH)
