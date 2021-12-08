G20 Must Be Catalyst for Global Economic Recovery: Indonesian Foreign Minister

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government Tuesday officially kicked off a series of G20 meetings under the presidency of Indonesia.
The series began with the First G20 Sherpa Meeting (Sherpa Track) held in Jakarta on December 7-8, 2021, followed with the First Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (Financial Track), to be held in the resort island of Bali on December 9-10, 2021.
During the First G20 Sherpa Meeting, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno L. P. Marsudi maintained that the G20 must be a catalyst for a strong, inclusive, and sustainable global recovery.
"The world expects a lot from the G20 in order to be able to spearhead global recovery, to offer a concrete solution. To that end, the G20 does not have other alternatives but to take a responsibility to create concrete deliverables to respond to global challenges, including the pandemic, environmental issues, and SDG achievements," she said, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Since the start of Indonesia’s G20 presidency, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the Minister added, has always underscored that G20 meetings must bring benefits to all: big countries and small countries alike.
According to the Minister, the inclusiveness issue is demonstrated by the big theme of Indonesia’s presidency, that is "Recover together, recover stronger".
Sherpa Track is a G20 track that discusses economic non-financial issues, including issues concerning energy, development, tourism, digital economy, education, workforce, agriculture, trade, investment, industry, health, anticorruption, environment, and climate change.
For the record, the hybrid Sherpa meeting was joined by 38 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, nine invited countries, and 10 international organizations.
As many as 23 delegates attended the meeting in person, with the rest attending the event online.
The Minister further said that Indonesia also invited international organizations, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the International Labor Organization (ILO), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Indonesia assumes the G20 presidency starting from December 1, 2021 for one year. This is the first time the country led the group, which was founded in 1999.
As the only country in the region to be a part of G20, Indonesia also represents the developing world, emerging economies and island countries.