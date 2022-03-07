English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher. (Photo: medcom.id)
OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher. (Photo: medcom.id)

At Least 364 Civilians Killed in Ukraine since War Started: UN

English human rights united nations ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 March 2022 13:50
Kyiv: At least 364 civilians were killed from February 24, when Russia’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to March 5, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said.
 
"OHCHR recorded 1,123 civilian casualties in the country: 364 killed and 759 injured," the UN agency said in a press release on Sunday.
 
The 364 victims comprise 74 men, 42 women, 8 boys, and 4 girls, as well as 13 children and 223 adults whose sex is yet unknown.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to to OHCHR, most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.
 
"OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Governmentcontrolled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration This concerns, for example, the town of Volnovakha where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics," it said.
 
"OHCHR notes the report of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, according to which as of 12 am (local time) 6 March, 38 children had been killed and 71 injured. OHCHR also notes a report by the National Police of Kharkiv region, according to which as of 10 am (local time) 5 March, the total number of civilian casualties in Kharkiv region was 126 killed (121 adults and 5 children) and 312 injured," it concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Russia Criminalizes Anti-War Protests: Human Rights Watch

Russia Criminalizes Anti-War Protests: Human Rights Watch

English
russia
Over 11.8 Million Indonesian Children Aged 6-11 Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 11.8 Million Indonesian Children Aged 6-11 Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
New Zealand to Expand Its Sanctions on Russia

New Zealand to Expand Its Sanctions on Russia

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gempuran Sanksi Negara Barat Buat Harga Komoditas Global Melonjak
Ekonomi

Gempuran Sanksi Negara Barat Buat Harga Komoditas Global Melonjak

PM Australia Desak Tiongkok Gabung dalam Upaya Hentikan Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina
Internasional

PM Australia Desak Tiongkok Gabung dalam Upaya Hentikan Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya
Pendidikan

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya

Pioli Enggan Sesumbar soal Peluang Scudetto
Olahraga

Pioli Enggan Sesumbar soal Peluang Scudetto

Evakuasi Korban Penembakan KKB Sempat Terkendala Cuaca Ekstrem
Nasional

Evakuasi Korban Penembakan KKB Sempat Terkendala Cuaca Ekstrem

Belasan Ribu Unit Mobil Toyota Direcall, Termasuk GR Yaris
Otomotif

Belasan Ribu Unit Mobil Toyota Direcall, Termasuk GR Yaris

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun
Hiburan

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua
Teknologi

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua

Habiskan Rp52,9 Miliar, Begini Potret Kawasan Puncak Terbaru
Properti

Habiskan Rp52,9 Miliar, Begini Potret Kawasan Puncak Terbaru

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!