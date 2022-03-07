At Least 364 Civilians Killed in Ukraine since War Started: UN

Kyiv: At least 364 civilians were killed from February 24, when Russia’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to March 5, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said.
"OHCHR recorded 1,123 civilian casualties in the country: 364 killed and 759 injured," the UN agency said in a press release on Sunday.
The 364 victims comprise 74 men, 42 women, 8 boys, and 4 girls, as well as 13 children and 223 adults whose sex is yet unknown.
According to to OHCHR, most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.
"OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Governmentcontrolled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration This concerns, for example, the town of Volnovakha where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics," it said.
"OHCHR notes the report of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, according to which as of 12 am (local time) 6 March, 38 children had been killed and 71 injured. OHCHR also notes a report by the National Police of Kharkiv region, according to which as of 10 am (local time) 5 March, the total number of civilian casualties in Kharkiv region was 126 killed (121 adults and 5 children) and 312 injured," it concluded.