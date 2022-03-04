English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ASEAN stands ready to facilitate, in any possible way, peaceful dialogue among parties concerned. (Photo: asean.org)
ASEAN stands ready to facilitate, in any possible way, peaceful dialogue among parties concerned. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

English asean military ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 March 2022 10:43
Jakarta: ASEAN Foreign Ministers on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire or armistice and continuation of political dialogues that would lead to sustainable peace in Ukraine. 
 
They underlined the importance of a ceasefire to create an enabling environment for negotiations to address the current crisis and avoid expanding suffering of innocent people.
 
"The Foreign Ministers of ASEAN are deeply troubled by the intensifying gravity of the situation and ensuing worsening humanitarian conditions resulting from the ongoing military hostilities in Ukraine," they said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Recalling our Statement of 26 February 2022, we reiterate our belief that there is still room for a peaceful dialogue to prevent the situation from getting out of control and halt the growing number of civilian and military losses and casualties, as well as the negative impacts felt worldwide," they stated. 
 
According to them, ASEAN stands ready to facilitate, in any possible way, peaceful dialogue among parties concerned.

Humanitarian Crisis

The escalation of conflict has triggered an immediate and steep rise in humanitarian needs as essential supplies and services are disrupted and civilians flee the fighting.
 
The United Nations (UN) estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may need protection and assistance in neighbouring countries in the coming months.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Half a Million Children from Ukraine Have Become Refugees: UNICEF

Half a Million Children from Ukraine Have Become Refugees: UNICEF

English
ukraine
1 Million People Have Fled Ukraine: UN Refugee Chief

1 Million People Have Fled Ukraine: UN Refugee Chief

English
ukraine
Indonesian Minister Visits Saudi Arabia to Boost Investment Cooperation

Indonesian Minister Visits Saudi Arabia to Boost Investment Cooperation

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kilang Pertamina di Balikpapan Kebakaran
Nasional

Kilang Pertamina di Balikpapan Kebakaran

Bea Cukai Gandeng Pemda Tingkatkan Kemampuan Ekonomi Pelaku Usaha
Ekonomi

Bea Cukai Gandeng Pemda Tingkatkan Kemampuan Ekonomi Pelaku Usaha

Hacker ini Ancam Ubah GPU Nvidia jadi Penambang Bitcoin
Teknologi

Hacker ini Ancam Ubah GPU Nvidia jadi Penambang Bitcoin

Shin Tae-yong Dapat 2 Mobil Baru, Ada SUV dan MPV
Otomotif

Shin Tae-yong Dapat 2 Mobil Baru, Ada SUV dan MPV

Dul Kaget Maia Estianty Kirim Kado untuk Anak Mulan Jameela
Hiburan

Dul Kaget Maia Estianty Kirim Kado untuk Anak Mulan Jameela

Dua Kapal Kargo Kena Ledakan di Sekitar Ukraina, Satu Pelaut Tewas
Internasional

Dua Kapal Kargo Kena Ledakan di Sekitar Ukraina, Satu Pelaut Tewas

Hasil Undian Piala FA: Chelsea Jumpa Middlesbrough, City Tantang Southampton
Olahraga

Hasil Undian Piala FA: Chelsea Jumpa Middlesbrough, City Tantang Southampton

Mengenal Testophobia, Rasa Takut pada Ujian
Pendidikan

Mengenal Testophobia, Rasa Takut pada Ujian

5 Tanaman Ini Menangkal Radiasi di Rumah, Apa Saja?
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Menangkal Radiasi di Rumah, Apa Saja?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!