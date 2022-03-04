ASEAN Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

They underlined the importance of a ceasefire to create an enabling environment for negotiations to address the current crisis and avoid expanding suffering of innocent people.
"The Foreign Ministers of ASEAN are deeply troubled by the intensifying gravity of the situation and ensuing worsening humanitarian conditions resulting from the ongoing military hostilities in Ukraine," they said in a statement on Thursday.
"Recalling our Statement of 26 February 2022, we reiterate our belief that there is still room for a peaceful dialogue to prevent the situation from getting out of control and halt the growing number of civilian and military losses and casualties, as well as the negative impacts felt worldwide," they stated.
According to them, ASEAN stands ready to facilitate, in any possible way, peaceful dialogue among parties concerned.
Humanitarian CrisisThe escalation of conflict has triggered an immediate and steep rise in humanitarian needs as essential supplies and services are disrupted and civilians flee the fighting.
The United Nations (UN) estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may need protection and assistance in neighbouring countries in the coming months.