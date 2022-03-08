English  
The project will also help at least 1,500 girls stay and advance in school. (Photo: medcom.id)
The project will also help at least 1,500 girls stay and advance in school. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank Approves $90 Million to Boost Education Sector in Haiti

English Haiti education finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 March 2022 16:44
Washington: The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved additional grant financing of US$90 million to the Republic of Haiti for the Promoting a More Equitable, Sustainable and Safer Education Project (PROMESSE), which is expected to benefit about 150,000 students of whom about 69,000 will be girls. 
 
The project will also support targeted interventions to help at least 1,500 girls stay and advance in school.
 
"The World Bank is committed to helping Haiti overcome the multi-faceted effects caused by the political, social and economic uncertainty, coupled with the devastating impact of the 2021 earthquake and other natural disasters. One urgent need is a coordinated medium-term approach to transforming the Education sector as the average Haitian student is only retaining a total of 6.1 years of schooling, when adjusted for quality," said Laurent Msellati, World Bank Country Manager for Haiti, in a press release on Monday.

"This additional financing constitutes a further investment in human capital to support the government's effort to improve learning outcomes by building a more equitable, modern and resilient education system, as well as putting children back to school in the Southern Peninsula affected last year by the Earthquake," Msellati added.
 
The additional financing (AF) of US$90 million from the International Development Association (IDA) includes US$40 million from the IDA Crisis Response Window (CRW) that will enable the continuity of schooling in areas affected by the August 2021 earthquake. The funds will allow to reconstruct and rehabilitate school infrastructure and provide nutritional support and improved learning conditions for children. The project will support 262 public schools by funding grants to support their operations, the delivery of kits with teaching and learning materials, training and support to teachers and administrators, and support to students’ reading in early grades.
 
The project will also support access to 126 non-public primary schools and improve their teaching and learning environment through a results-based tuition waiver financing mechanism. Furthermore, the AF will be used to improve infrastructure investment planning and upgrade permanent school infrastructure in the longer term to ‘build back better’ with improved earthquake and climate change resilience. The school infrastructure plans will include gender-sensitivity and accessibility for persons with disabilities, planting trees on school campuses to promote water infiltration and natural shade and cooling, and the use of water-efficient technologies and renewable energy. 
 
The parent project, Promoting an Efficient Education System in Haiti Project, was a US$15.6 million project funded by the Global Partnership for Education with the aim to improve the Ministry of Education’s planning and regulatory functions and the learning assessment system. The AF of US$90 million will bring the total project amount to US$105.6 million and will build upon the parent project’s efforts to strengthen capacity of the Ministry at the central and departmental levels, and support data collection to inform better decision-making, in synergy with the school-level supports mentioned above.

 
