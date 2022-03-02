English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
A UN Peacekeeper suffered a gunshot wound and is in stable condition. (Photo: medcom.id)
A UN Peacekeeper suffered a gunshot wound and is in stable condition. (Photo: medcom.id)

WFP Condemns Attempted Ambush of UN Convoy in South Sudan

English united nations africa food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 March 2022 15:36
Juba: The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have strongly condemned the attempted ambush of an interagency UN convoy.
 
On February 28, a convoy of 59 trucks carrying WFP food and nutrition assistance came under attack from armed gunmen some 30 KM from Gadiang, 160 KM from Bor in Jonglei State.
 
Under the protection of UNMISS Force, the convoy was en route to various locations to preposition much needed assistance for 95,000 people ahead of the rainy season when access becomes heavily restricted. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


A UN Peacekeeper suffered a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.
 
"Continued attacks on humanitarians and the attempted looting of vital relief which millions of vulnerable people depend on to survive are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," said acting Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for South Sudan Meshack Malo in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"At a time of major funding constraints, the loss of aid due to theft, looting or destruction means that every bag of food, nutrition or other humanitarian supplies looted is stolen directly from the South Sudanese families most in need," added Malo.
 
The number of attacks against humanitarian convoys and assets has been on the rise across the African country, reaching 591 in 2021, according to OCHA. 
 
Active hostilities, sub-national violence and violence against humanitarian operations have led humanitarian organizations to seek force protection from UNMISS during the delivery of assistance.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Bali Airport's Operations Temporarily Suspended on Nyepi Day

Bali Airport's Operations Temporarily Suspended on Nyepi Day

English
bali
6 New Foreign Ambassadors Pledge Stronger Bilateral Ties with Indonesia

6 New Foreign Ambassadors Pledge Stronger Bilateral Ties with Indonesia

English
president joko widodo
IEA Members to Release 60 Million Barrels from Emergency Oil Reserves amid Ukraine Crisis

IEA Members to Release 60 Million Barrels from Emergency Oil Reserves amid Ukraine Crisis

English
energy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
OJK: Awal Tahun, Stabilitas Sektor Jasa Keuangan Terjaga!
Ekonomi

OJK: Awal Tahun, Stabilitas Sektor Jasa Keuangan Terjaga!

Menag: Ada 11% Dosen PTKN yang Pola Pikirnya Belum Moderat
Pendidikan

Menag: Ada 11% Dosen PTKN yang Pola Pikirnya Belum Moderat

Positif Covid-19, Daud Yordan Batal Bertarung di Thailand
Olahraga

Positif Covid-19, Daud Yordan Batal Bertarung di Thailand

Satgas Covid-19: Mutasi Virus Sasar Wilayah Vaksinasi Rendah
Nasional

Satgas Covid-19: Mutasi Virus Sasar Wilayah Vaksinasi Rendah

Samuel L. Jackson Kesal Aktingnya di Pulp Fiction Tak Diganjar Piala Oscar
Hiburan

Samuel L. Jackson Kesal Aktingnya di Pulp Fiction Tak Diganjar Piala Oscar

Alami Gejala Flu, PM Australia Positif Covid-19
Internasional

Alami Gejala Flu, PM Australia Positif Covid-19

Alat Pemetaan Ukraina Tumbang Kena Serangan DDoS
Teknologi

Alat Pemetaan Ukraina Tumbang Kena Serangan DDoS

Tilang Elektronik Mulai Disosialisasikan Di Jalan Tol
Otomotif

Tilang Elektronik Mulai Disosialisasikan Di Jalan Tol

5 Tanaman Ini Menangkal Radiasi di Rumah, Apa Saja?
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Menangkal Radiasi di Rumah, Apa Saja?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!