WHO Continues to Deliver Medical Supplies to Ukraine

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered 81 metric tons of supplies, and is establishing a pipeline of supplies for health facilities throughout Ukraine, especially in the most affected areas," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday
"Yesterday, we delivered five metric tons of medical supplies to Kyiv to support surgical care for 150 trauma patients, and other supplies to manage a range of health conditions for 45 thousand people for a month," he said during a press briefing.
"More supplies will be distributed today, and we have 400 cubic metres of supplies waiting to be transported to Ukraine from our logistics hub in Dubai," he told reporters.
So far, WHO has verified 18 attacks on health facilities, health workers and ambulances, including 10 deaths and 16 injuries.
According to him, these attacks deprive whole communities of health care.
"More than 2 million people have left Ukraine, and WHO is supporting neighbouring countries to provide health care for refugees, most of whom are women and children. Some of the main health challenges we see are hypothermia and frostbite, respiratory diseases, lack of treatment for cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and mental health issues. WHO personnel have been deployed to neighbouring countries to provide mental health and psychosocial support. I thank all my WHO colleagues, and all our partners in Ukraine and its neighbours and all over the world, who continue to work to protect and promote health, even in the most difficult situations," he stated.
"But the only real solution to this situation is peace. WHO continues to call on the Russian Federation to commit to a peaceful resolution to this crisis, and to allow safe, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance for those in need. A peaceful resolution is possible – and that is true in every war and humanitarian crisis to which WHO is responding around the world," he concluded.