This year is the first time that Indonesia holds the G20 presidency. (Photo: medcom.id)
Canadian Foreign Minister to Attend G20 Meeting in Bali

Antara • 06 July 2022 19:08
Jakarta: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Mélanie Joly will visit Bali, Indonesia, on July 6-9, 2022, to participate in the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting.
 
The Canadian Embassy in Jakarta noted in a statement issued here on Wednesday that at the meeting, Minister Joly will reaffirm Canada’s staunch support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
 
The Canadian FM will engage with counterparts to reiterate the principle of sovereign equality for all states and the importance of upholding international rules and institutions, according to the statement.

"This G20 meeting is happening at a critical juncture in history and will not be business as usual. With Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, Canada must show up to call out Russia on its lies and with our like-minded partners, provide solutions to Russia’s weaponization of food and to address other challenges, such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic," Joly said, as quoted by the Embassy.
 
The Canadian government views that in the coming years, food security will be one of the world's most acute issues, affecting millions of lives while fuelling further instability.
 
"Demonstrating the importance of cooperation, Canada and its like-minded partners will also work with members of the G20 in pursuit of solutions to this crisis," the Canadian Embassy noted in its statement.
 
In support of Indonesia’s G20 agenda, Minister Joly will underscore Canada’s steadfast commitment to working together to defend the rules-based international order, build resilient and inclusive economies, recover from the pandemic, advance women’s equality and economic empowerment, and protect the environment for future generations.
 
The G20 foreign ministers will be convening at a time when the world is struggling with unprecedented challenges, such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing food security crisis.
 
During deliberations over the global impact of Russia’s war of choice in Ukraine, the G20 members will also discuss the resulting consequences on inflation, economic security, international energy markets, and peace and security.
 
Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the world’s population, and three-quarters of its international trade.
 
The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
 
This year is the first time that Indonesia holds the G20 presidency.
 
(WAH)
