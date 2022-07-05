English  
The crisis has been exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan Provides $200 Million to Support Global Food Security amid Ukraine Crisis

English Japan food ukraine middle east africa
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 July 2022 11:49
Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to provide assistance totaling approximately 200 million US dollars as a response to the deterioration of global food security.
 
The crisis has been exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine.
 
"This is to embody the approximately 200 million US dollars food security assistance conveyed by Prime Minister Kishida at the G7 Summit held last month," the Foreign Minitry of Japan said in a press release on Tuesday.

This will provide food assistance and capacity building for countries facing food shortages and emergency food assistance as humanitarian aid to countries in the Middle East and Africa.
 
It woll also support the promotion of grain exports from Ukraine, through bilateral assistance, United Nations (UN) agencies and Japanese non-government organizations (NGOs).
 
"The Government of Japan will continue to make efforts to ensure a global food security in collaboration with the international community, including the G7," it stated.
 
(WAH)
