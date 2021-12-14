President Jokowi Welcomes Cooperation in Information Security between Indonesia, Russia

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a courtesy call from the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolay P. Patrushev at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday, December 13, 2021.
During the meeting, President Jokowi, among other things, conveyed Indonesia's priorities during its G20 presidency.
Before receiving the courtesy call from Russia's top official, the Indonesian President also received a courtesy call from United States (US) Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken.
"The president also received a courtesy call from Secretary Nikolay Patrushev. The President again conveyed Indonesia's priorities as it chairs the G20. He hopes for Russian support," said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno.
On the occasion, the President also said that in 2023 Indonesia will hold the chairmanship of ASEAN. For this reason, President Jokowi hopes for cooperation with Russia during Indonesia's chairmanship of ASEAN.
President Jokowi also welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on international information security cooperation between Indonesia and Russia which will be carried out by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of Mahfud Md and Secretary Patrushev on Tuesday.
"Secretary Patrushev will conduct bilateral consultations with the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and this is the sixth consultations," added the Foreign Minister.
At the end of her statement, Foreign Minister Retno said that Russia is a good partner of Indonesia and Indonesia will continue to develop strategic trust with all countries and all Indonesian partners.
“This strategic trust is very important as a foundation to build a mutually beneficial and respectful cooperation. This strategic trust is also needed to build a peaceful, stable, and prosperous world and Indonesia has a very high commitment to contribute to creating a peaceful, stable and prosperous world," she said.