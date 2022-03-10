UNICEF Renews Call for Cease-Fire following Attack on Maternity Hospital in Ukraine

New York: UNICEF has renewed its call for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine following the reported attack on a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol.
"I am horrified by the reported attack today on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine – an attack which reportedly left young children and women in labor buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings. We do not yet know the number of casualties but fear the worst," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russel said in a statement on Wednesday.
"This attack, if confirmed, underscores the horrific toll this war is exacting on Ukraine’s children and families," she stated.
In less than two weeks, she added, at least 37 children have been killed and 50 injured, while more than 1 million children have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.
According to her, attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure – including hospitals, water and sanitation systems and schools – are unconscionable and must stop immediately.
"UNICEF renews its call for an immediate cease-fire and urges all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect children from harm, and to ensure that humanitarian actors can safely and quickly reach children in need," she concluded.