New York: The members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council condemned the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and two staff of Save the Children, in Kayah State, Myanmar on December 24.
"They stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act," Council President Abdou Abarry said in a press statement on Wednesday.
The members of the Council called for the immediate cessation of all violence and emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring safety of civilians.
"They stressed the need for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel," Abarry added.
The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their support for the people of Myanmar and the country’s democratic transition, and their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar.
According to an analysis, at least 355 attacks and threats against health workers, facilities, and transports in Myanmar were perpetrated during the first ten months of the country’s coup and crackdown.