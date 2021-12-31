English  
Heavy rains since mid-December have caused some of the worst flooding Malaysia has seen in decades.
USAID Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Malaysia in Response to Floods

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 December 2021 11:22
Washington: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $100,000 in humanitarian assistance for communities impacted by devastating floods in Malaysia. 
 
Heavy rains since mid-December have caused some of the worst flooding Malaysia has seen in decades. 
 
Floodwaters have damaged numerous buildings, roads, and infrastructure, and have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate to shelters.

"With this funding, USAID will provide emergency medical treatment and mental health services to people impacted by this disaster," USAID stated in a press release on Thursday.
 
"Because flooding of this magnitude increases the risk of water- borne illness, USAID will also provide disease prevention services to help keep people healthy," it added.
 
USAID has disaster experts in the region who will continue to coordinate response efforts with the Government of Malaysia and humanitarian partners. 
 
(WAH)
