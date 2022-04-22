English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Myanmar’s junta has spent the past year committing atrocities. (Photo: medcom.id)
Myanmar’s junta has spent the past year committing atrocities. (Photo: medcom.id)

ASEAN Countries Urged to Revamp Their Response to Myanmar's Junta

English Myanmar asean human rights southeast asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 April 2022 13:38
Bangkok: Southeast Asian governments should urgently revamp their response to Myanmar’s abusive junta by coordinating action with the broader international community, Human Rights Watch has said.
 
Despite adopting a "five-point consensus" on the crisis a year ago, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has failed to fulfill its pledges or take meaningful steps toward pressing the junta to end its human rights violations.
 
"Myanmar’s junta has spent the past year committing atrocities in utter disregard for its commitments to ASEAN," said Elaine Pearson, acting Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a press release on Frdiay. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The ASEAN countries leading on Myanmar – Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore – should immediately alter their course to focus on protecting people’s rights and freedoms rather than helping the junta remain in power," she added.
 
At a summit in Jakarta on April 24, 2021, the nine ASEAN leaders and Myanmar junta chief, Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, agreed to five points: an immediate end to violence in the country; dialogue among all parties; the appointment of a special envoy; humanitarian assistance by ASEAN; and the special envoy’s visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties. In the year since, Min Aung Hlaing has defied each point while overseeing a brutal nationwide crackdown aimed at suppressing the millions of people opposed to military rule.
 
Two days after the consensus agreement, the junta walked back its endorsement, announcing it would consider the "suggestions made by ASEAN leaders when the situation returns to stability." Rather than halting attacks as called for, the junta ramped up its abuses. Junta violations since the coup include mass killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, and indiscriminate attacks on civilians that amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes.
 
Security forces have killed over 1,700 people, including at least 130 children, and arbitrarily arrested over 13,000. The military has expanded abusive operations in ethnic minority areas, displacing more than 550,000 people. Instead of heeding the consensus by allowing aid delivery, the junta has deliberately blocked humanitarian assistance from reaching populations in need as a form of collective punishment.
 
According to Human Rights Watch, the five-point consensus has become a pretext for governments such as the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, and European Union member states to delay real action under the guise of waiting for ASEAN leadership. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

English
eid al-fitr
USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak
Nasional

Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna
Olahraga

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem
Internasional

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda
Pendidikan

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah
Hiburan

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil
Otomotif

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!