Indonesia Consistently Presses for Ending Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Foreign Minister

Jakarta: Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi echoed Indonesia's consistent request for an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at the earliest since it would worsen the humanitarian situation.
"If the conflict is not stopped, then the humanitarian situation in Ukraine will worsen. Currently, 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine, and 6.5 million people have evacuated. The number of fatalities also continues to increase," Marsudi noted during a working meeting with the House of Representatives' Commission oversees defense, foreign affairs, communication and informatics issues, here on Wednesday.
The minister remarked that Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova had spoken of food stocks in Ukraine running low due to the conflict.
Hence, Ukraine had sought food assistance on several occasions from other countries, including Indonesia.
"For the sake of humanity, Indonesia is considering to provide humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people," Marsudi noted.
The minister also expressed Indonesia's hopes of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine being intensified to seek a peaceful settlement, ceasefire, and supply of humanitarian assistance.
In addition, the minister drew attention to Indonesia's active steps in establishing communication with various countries, including Ukraine and Russia, regarding the conflict.
"I have met with Ukraine's deputy foreign minister in Doha on March 27, 2022, and spoke on the phone with Ukraine's foreign minister in February 2022. I also met face-to-face with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Tunxi on March 20," she stated.
During these meetings, Minister Marsudi conveyed the main message that Indonesia was consistent in upholding the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
This was apparent during the voting at the United Nations, where Indonesia voted "yes" for the resolution of aggression against Ukraine on March 2, 2022, and the resolution for the humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine on March 24, 2022.